Equinix Provides Robust 2026 Outlook Driven by Strong Fourth-Quarter Results and Accelerating Business Momentum

Increased Q4 monthly recurring revenue (MRR) 10% year over year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis; increased full-year MRR 7% on an as-reported basis and 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis

Delivered record annualized gross bookings of $474 million in Q4, up 42% over the previous year; delivered $1.6 billion of annualized gross bookings in 2025, up 27% for the full year

Surpassed 500,000 interconnections globally, the most in the industry, as enterprises depend on Equinix to connect their AI, cloud and network ecosystems

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $5.16 per share, marking the 11th consecutive year of dividend growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our team executed exceptionally well in Q4, marking a very strong close to a pivotal year for Equinix. Demand for our solutions has never been higher, as demonstrated by accelerated growth in both bookings and recurring revenue, and we are confident in our plan to deliver robust revenue and AFFO per share growth in 2026," said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix. "Equinix plays an essential role helping businesses connect and manage increasingly distributed AI, cloud and networking infrastructure. This is a source of long-term competitive advantage that positions us well to meet our customers' greatest needs and create shareholder value."

2025 Results Summary

Revenues $9.217 billion, a 5% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 6% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

Operating Income $1.848 billion, a 39% increase from the previous year, primarily from strong underlying operating performance and lower impairment charges and transaction costs

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $1.350 billion, a 66% increase from the previous year, primarily from higher income from operations $13.76 per share, a 62% increase from the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA $4.530 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 49%, an 11% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

AFFO and AFFO per Share $3.761 billion, a 12% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis driven by strong operating performance and lower net interest expense from disciplined balance sheet management $38.33 per share, a 9% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis



Q4 results were modestly impacted by the timing of the xScale® Hampton lease transaction, which is now expected to close in early 2026.

Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements.

All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

2026 Annual Guidance Summary

(in millions, except per share data)





FY 2026 Guidance

Q1 2026 Guidance







Revenues

$10,123 - 10,223

$2,496 - 2,536







Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

$5,141 - 5,221 ~51%

$1,283 - 1,323 51 - 52%







Recurring Capital Expenditures % of Revenues

$270 - 290 ~3%

$28 - 48 1 - 2%







Non-recurring Capital Expenditures (Excludes xScale)

$3,385 - 3,865











AFFO

$4,158 - 4,238











AFFO per Share (Diluted)

$41.93 - 42.74











Expected Cash Dividends

~$2,036













Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation and other components of net income or loss from operations, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $2.496 and $2.536 billion, an increase of 4% at the midpoint over the previous quarter, on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $20 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.283 and $1.323 billion. This guidance includes an $11 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2025. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $28 and $48 million.

For the full year of 2026, total revenues are expected to range between $10.123 and $10.223 billion, an as-reported increase of approximately 10 - 11% over the previous year, or 9 - 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $36 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.141 and $5.221 billion, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%, an approximate 200 basis-point expansion over the previous year. This guidance also includes a $17 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance. AFFO is expected to range between $4.158 and $4.238 billion, an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 9 - 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance also includes a $13 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $41.93 and $42.74, a 9 - 12% as-reported increase over the previous year, or 8 - 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $3.655 and $4.155 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, excluding on-balance sheet xScale-related spend, are expected to range between $3.385 and $3.865 billion. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $270 and $290 million.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2026 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.31 to the British Pound, S$1.27 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥157 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.43 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.81 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.22 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.37 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q4 2025 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 21%, 10%, 8%, 5%, 3%, 3%, 3% and 2%, respectively.

Business Highlights

Capitalized on strong customer demand to close more than 4,500 deals in Q4, with approximately 60% of the largest deals driven by AI workloads.

Salesforce has deepened its partnership with Equinix to build a private network for Data 360 – the activation engine inside Salesforce's data and AI foundation. By using Equinix Fabric Cloud Router across 14 countries, Salesforce can privately connect its systems across AWS, Azure, and other clouds – enabling real‑time data analysis and stronger, lower‑latency AI performance.

More than 60% of existing customers added new services in 2025, reflecting the importance of the company's neutral global footprint as an essential layer of connectivity across increasingly complex and distributed technology workloads.

Delivered record capacity in 2025, with 23,250 retail cabinets and 90+ MW of xScale capacity, while continuing to expand capacity to meet growing demand across the business. Opened 16 projects in 14 metros globally and added 10 new expansion projects since October, bringing the company's current number of major expansion projects underway to 52. Also closed on a number of strategic land acquisitions in 2025, adding approximately 1 GW to Equinix's powered land-under-control balance.

In January, Equinix contributed the Hampton, Georgia asset to its xScale joint venture in the United States, an important first step to deploying $15 billion of capital with its JV partners in major metros, and enabling the JV to enter a lease arrangement with a customer.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing results of operations may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix also uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As such, Equinix provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should therefore exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Equinix's primary non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") as described below. Equinix presents these measures to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate its results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. These measures exclude items which Equinix believes are generally not relevant to assessing its long-term performance. Both measures eliminate the impacts of depreciation and amortization, which are derived from historical costs and which Equinix believes are not indicative of current or future expenditures, and other items for which the frequency and amount of charges can vary based on the timing and significance of individual transactions. Equinix believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze the company effectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the operating strength and performance of its core, ongoing business, without regard to its capital or tax structures. It also aids in assessing the performance of, making operating decisions for, and allocating resources to its operating segments. In addition to the uses described above, Equinix believes this measure provides investors with a better understanding of the operating performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods.

Equinix defines adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding:

income tax expense

interest income

interest expense

other income or expense

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

restructuring and other exit charges, which primarily include employee severance, facility closure costs, lease or other contract termination costs and advisory fees related to the realignment of our management structure, operations or products and other exit activities

impairment charges

transaction costs

gain or loss on asset sales

AFFO is derived from Funds from Operations ("FFO") calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Both FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures commonly used in the REIT industry. Although these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, Equinix believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with an additional tool for comparing its performance with the performance of other companies in the REIT industry. Additionally, AFFO is a performance measure used in certain of the company's employee incentive programs, and Equinix believes it is a useful measure in assessing its dividend-paying capacity, as it isolates the cash impact of certain income and expense items and considers the impact of recurring capital expenditures.

Equinix defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders excluding:

gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets

depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets

adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for:

depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets

accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

stock-based charitable contributions

restructuring and other exit charges, as described above

impairment charges

transaction costs

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining installation revenue

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining rent expense

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining contract costs

amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums

gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and deferred taxes

recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues

net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates for revenues, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. These growth rates assume foreign currency rates remain consistent across comparative periods. Revenue growth rates exclude the impact of net power pass-through, acquisitions, divestitures and the Equinix Metal® wind-down. Adjusted EBITDA growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and integration costs. AFFO growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions and related financing costs, divestitures, integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements. AFFO per share growth rates exclude the impact of integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements.

Equinix presents cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A). These measures exclude depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation, which are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance, as described above.

Equinix also presents free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired. These measures are presented in order for lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 Recurring revenues $ 2,294

$ 2,215

$ 2,091

$ 8,739

$ 8,184 Non-recurring revenues 126

101

170

478

564 Revenues 2,420

2,316

2,261

9,217

8,748 Cost of revenues 1,198

1,142

1,196

4,508

4,467 Gross profit 1,222

1,174

1,065

4,709

4,281 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 234

219

209

903

891 General and administrative 481

470

451

1,840

1,766 Restructuring and other exit charges 16

5

31

33

31 Transaction costs 6

3

38

18

50 Impairment charges 63

4

233

68

233 (Gain) loss on asset sales —

(1)

—

(1)

(18) Total operating expenses 800

700

962

2,861

2,953 Income from operations 422

474

103

1,848

1,328 Interest and other income (expense):

















Interest income 41

53

49

193

137 Interest expense (142)

(128)

(126)

(527)

(457) Other income (expense) (9)

—

(11)

(7)

(17) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment —

—

(15)

1

(16) Total interest and other, net (110)

(75)

(103)

(340)

(353) Income before income taxes 312

399

—

1,508

975 Income tax expense (48)

(25)

(14)

(160)

(161) Net income from continuing operations 264

374

(14)

1,348

814 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1

—

—

2

1 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 265

$ 374

$ (14)

$ 1,350

$ 815 Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders: Basic EPS $ 2.70

$ 3.82

$ (0.14)

$ 13.79

$ 8.54 Diluted EPS $ 2.69

$ 3.81

$ (0.14)

$ 13.76

$ 8.50 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands) 98,200

97,982

96,849

97,883

95,457 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands) 98,378

98,174

96,849

98,123

95,827

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except headcount) (unaudited)



December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,727

$ 3,081 Short-term investments 1,500

527 Accounts receivable, net 1,001

949 Other current assets 897

890 Total current assets 5,125

5,447 Property, plant and equipment, net 23,584

19,249 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,392

1,419 Goodwill 5,984

5,504 Intangible assets, net 1,316

1,417 Other assets 2,740

2,049 Total assets $ 40,141

$ 35,085 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,350

$ 1,193 Accrued property, plant and equipment 564

387 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 155

144 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 168

189 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 17

5 Current portion of senior notes 1,299

1,199 Other current liabilities 340

232 Total current liabilities 3,893

3,349 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,304

1,331 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,187

2,086 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 686

644 Senior notes, less current portion 16,910

13,363 Other liabilities 983

760 Total liabilities 25,963

21,533 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25

25 Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 21,642

20,895 Treasury stock (24)

(39) Accumulated dividends (12,202)

(10,342) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,359)

(1,735) Retained earnings 6,099

4,749 Total common stockholders' equity 14,156

13,528 Non-controlling interests (3)

(1) Total stockholders' equity 14,153

13,527 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 40,141

$ 35,085







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,917

5,952 EMEA headcount 4,706

4,653 Asia-Pacific headcount 3,093

3,001 Total headcount 13,716

13,606

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in millions) (unaudited)



December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,355

$ 2,275







Term loans 673

628 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 30

21 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 703

649







Senior notes 18,209

14,562 Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts 150

123 Total senior notes principal 18,359

14,685







Total debt principal outstanding $ 21,417

$ 17,609

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended





December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$ 1,348

$ 814

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and accretion

2,066

2,011

Stock-based compensation

498

462

Impairment charges

68

233

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(1)

(18)

Other operating activities

33

87

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(40)

27

Income taxes, net

(78)

(9)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

161

150

Operating lease liabilities

(156)

(153)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

25

95

Other assets and liabilities

(13)

(450) Net cash provided by operating activities

3,911

3,249 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of equity investments

(60)

(98)

Distributions from equity investments

59

11

Purchases of short-term investments

(1,967)

(520)

Maturity of short-term investments

1,005

—

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(251)

—

Real estate acquisitions

(994)

(337)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment

(4,311)

(3,066)

Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred

—

247

Settlement of foreign currency hedges

104

83

Investment in loan receivable

(69)

(261)

Loan receivable upfront fee

—

4 Net cash used in investing activities

(6,484)

(3,937) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs

95

91

Payment of dividends

(1,856)

(1,643)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs

99

1,673

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts

4,311

2,768

Repayment of finance lease liabilities

(155)

(140)

Contribution from non-controlling interest

4

4

Repayment of senior notes

(1,200)

(1,000)

Other financing activities

(26)

(30) Net cash provided by financing activities

1,272

1,723 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

43

(49) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,258)

986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

3,082

2,096 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,824

$ 3,082











Free cash flow (1)

$ (2,572)

$ (601)











Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ (1,327)

$ (264)











(1) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities (excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above

$ 3,911

$ 3,249

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above

(6,484)

(3,937)

Less purchases of equity investments, net of distributions

1

87

Free cash flow

$ (2,572)

$ (601)











(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (as defined above)

$ (2,572)

$ (601)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

251

—

Less real estate acquisitions

994

337

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (1,327)

$ (264)

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data ($ in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December

31, 2025

September

30, 2025

December

31, 2024

December

31, 2025

December

31, 2024



Recurring revenues $ 2,294

$ 2,215

$ 2,091

$ 8,739

$ 8,184



Non-recurring revenues 126

101

170

478

564



Revenues (1) 2,420

2,316

2,261

9,217

8,748



























Cash cost of revenues (2) 773

752

821

2,959

2,983



Cash gross profit (3) 1,647

1,564

1,440

6,258

5,765



























Cash operating expenses (4):



















Cash sales and marketing expenses 160

144

136

610

596



Cash general and administrative expenses 301

272

283

1,118

1,072



Total cash operating expenses (4) 461

416

419

1,728

1,668



























Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 1,186

$ 1,148

$ 1,021

$ 4,530

$ 4,097



























Cash gross margins (6) 68 %

68 %

64 %

68 %

66 %



























Adjusted EBITDA margins (7) 49 %

50 %

45 %

49 %

47 %



























FFO (8) $ 625

$ 707

$ 302

$ 2,668

$ 2,061



























AFFO (9)(10) $ 877

$ 965

$ 770

$ 3,761

$ 3,356



























Basic FFO per share (11) $ 6.36

$ 7.22

$ 3.12

$ 27.26

$ 21.59



























Diluted FFO per share (11) $ 6.35

$ 7.20

$ 3.11

$ 27.19

$ 21.51



























Basic AFFO per share (11) $ 8.93

$ 9.85

$ 7.95

$ 38.42

$ 35.16



























Diluted AFFO per share (11) $ 8.91

$ 9.83

$ 7.92

$ 38.33

$ 35.02









































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:



































Americas Revenues:













































Colocation $ 711

$ 682

$ 626

$ 2,683

$ 2,474



Interconnection 245

239

227

944

885



Managed infrastructure 59

61

63

245

261



Other 5

5

7

17

27



Recurring revenues 1,020

987

923

3,889

3,647



Non-recurring revenues 51

48

76

222

215



Revenues $ 1,071

$ 1,035

$ 999

$ 4,111

$ 3,862



























EMEA Revenues:













































Colocation $ 619

$ 588

$ 577

$ 2,346

$ 2,235



Interconnection 102

100

87

385

340



Managed infrastructure 40

39

34

152

138



Other 28

29

25

110

99



Recurring revenues 789

756

723

2,993

2,812



Non-recurring revenues 47

28

53

137

155



Revenues $ 836

$ 784

$ 776

$ 3,130

$ 2,967



























Asia-Pacific Revenues:













































Colocation $ 378

$ 367

$ 345

$ 1,446

$ 1,349



Interconnection 86

83

79

326

294



Managed infrastructure 17

18

18

69

68



Other 4

4

3

16

14



Recurring revenues 485

472

445

1,857

1,725



Non-recurring revenues 28

25

41

119

194



Revenues $ 513

$ 497

$ 486

$ 1,976

$ 1,919



























Worldwide Revenues:













































Colocation $ 1,708

$ 1,637

$ 1,548

$ 6,475

$ 6,058



Interconnection 433

422

393

1,655

1,519



Managed infrastructure 116

118

115

466

467



Other 37

38

35

143

140



Recurring revenues 2,294

2,215

2,091

8,739

8,184



Non-recurring revenues 126

101

170

478

564



Revenues $ 2,420

$ 2,316

$ 2,261

$ 9,217

$ 8,748

























(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:















Cost of revenues $ 1,198

$ 1,142

$ 1,196

$ 4,508

$ 4,467



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (409)

(375)

(360)

(1,488)

(1,426)



Stock-based compensation expense (16)

(15)

(15)

(61)

(58)



Cash cost of revenues $ 773

$ 752

$ 821

$ 2,959

$ 2,983

























(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).

























(4) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".















Sales and marketing expense $ 234

$ 219

$ 209

$ 903

$ 891



Depreciation and amortization expense (50)

(50)

(50)

(197)

(201)



Stock-based compensation expense (24)

(25)

(23)

(96)

(94)



Cash sales and marketing expense 160

144

136

610

596



General and administrative expense 481

470

451

1,840

1,766



Depreciation and amortization expense (92)

(108)

(92)

(381)

(384)



Stock-based compensation expense (88)

(90)

(76)

(341)

(310)



Cash general and administrative expenses 301

272

283

1,118

1,072



Cash operating expense $ 461

$ 416

$ 419

$ 1,728

$ 1,668

























(5) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense or benefit, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:



























Net income (loss) $ 264

$ 374

$ (14)

$ 1,348

$ 814



Income tax expense (benefit) 48

25

14

160

161



Interest income (41)

(53)

(49)

(193)

(137)



Interest expense 142

128

126

527

457



Other (income) expense 9

—

11

7

17



(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment —

—

15

(1)

16



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 551

533

502

2,066

2,011



Stock-based compensation expense 128

130

114

498

462



Restructuring and other exit charges 16

5

31

33

31



Impairment charges 63

4

233

68

233



Transaction costs 6

3

38

18

50



(Gain) loss on asset sales —

(1)

—

(1)

(18)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,186

$ 1,148

$ 1,021

$ 4,530

$ 4,097



Americas 492

489

422

1,890

1,709



EMEA 413

384

354

1,561

1,378



Asia-Pacific 281

275

245

1,079

1,010



Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,186

$ 1,148

$ 1,021

$ 4,530

$ 4,097

























(6) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.

































(7) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.

























(8) FFO is defined as net income or loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.



























Net income (loss) $ 264

$ 374

$ (14)

$ 1,348

$ 814



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1

—

—

2

1



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 265

374

(14)

1,350

815



Adjustments:





















Real estate depreciation 349

324

309

1,282

1,239



(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate assets —

(1)

(1)

—

(20)



Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 11

10

8

36

27



FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 625

$ 707

$ 302

$ 2,668

$ 2,061

























(9) AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.



























FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 625

$ 707

$ 302

$ 2,668

$ 2,061



Adjustments:





















Installation revenue adjustment 4

6

(1)

20

(4)



Straight-line rent expense adjustment (4)

1

(18)

5

(3)



Contract cost adjustment (27)

(8)

(11)

(52)

(27)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 6

6

5

23

20



Stock-based compensation expense 128

130

114

498

462



Stock-based charitable contributions —

—

—

3

3



Non-real estate depreciation expense 142

155

136

568

562



(Gain) loss on disposition of non-real estate assets —

(3)

—

(1)

—



Amortization expense 51

51

53

200

208



Accretion expense adjustment 9

3

4

16

2



Recurring capital expenditures (139)

(64)

(115)

(284)

(250)



(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment —

—

15

(1)

16



Restructuring and other exit charges 16

5

31

33

31



Transaction costs 6

3

38

18

50



Impairment charges 63

4

233

68

233



Income tax expense adjustment (5)

(29)

(16)

(24)

(2)



Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

(2)

—

3

(6)



AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 877

$ 965

$ 770

$ 3,761

$ 3,356

























(10) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



































Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,186

$ 1,148

$ 1,021

$ 4,530

$ 4,097



Adjustments:





















Interest expense, net of interest income (101)

(75)

(77)

(334)

(320)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 6

6

5

23

20



Income tax expense (48)

(25)

(14)

(160)

(161)



Income tax expense adjustment (5)

(29)

(16)

(24)

(2)



Straight-line rent expense adjustment (4)

1

(18)

5

(3)



Stock-based charitable contributions —

—

—

3

3



Contract cost adjustment (27)

(8)

(11)

(52)

(27)



Installation revenue adjustment 4

6

(1)

20

(4)



Recurring capital expenditures (139)

(64)

(115)

(284)

(250)



Other income (expense) (9)

—

(11)

(7)

(17)



Adjustments for (gain) loss on asset dispositions —

(3)

(1)

—

(2)



Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs and non-controlling interests 14

8

8

41

22



AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 877

$ 965

$ 770

$ 3,761

$ 3,356

























(11) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders is presented below:



























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 98,200

97,982

96,849

97,883

95,457



Effect of dilutive securities:



















Employee equity awards (in thousands) 178

192

404

240

370



Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 98,378

98,174

97,253

98,123

95,827



























Basic FFO per share $ 6.36

$ 7.22

$ 3.12

$ 27.26

$ 21.59



Diluted FFO per share $ 6.35

$ 7.20

$ 3.11

$ 27.19

$ 21.51



























Basic AFFO per share $ 8.93

$ 9.85

$ 7.95

$ 38.42

$ 35.16



Diluted AFFO per share $ 8.91

$ 9.83

$ 7.92

$ 38.33

$ 35.02



