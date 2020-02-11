Equinix Taps Oracle Exadata to Help Power Global Interconnection Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help power one of the most dynamic data center and global interconnection platforms in the world, Equinix relies on Oracle Exadata Database Machine as a core Oracle Database transaction engine to run its growing business. With a global footprint of more than 200 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers spanning across more than 50 markets on five continents, Platform Equinix® contains the highest share of the world's public cloud on-ramps and one of the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world.

Equinix currently serves nearly 10,000 customers globally, including the world's largest cloud providers, Fortune 500 enterprises and Global 2000 companies. Equinix has experienced between an estimated 3X and 10X performance improvement for transaction processing and data warehousing analytics, respectively, since implementing Oracle Exadata to support its quote-to-cash business support systems running on Oracle Database and Oracle Applications. With Oracle Exadata, thousands of Equinix users around the world now access their business support systems with ultra-low IO latencies.

Prior to selecting Oracle Exadata, Equinix had implemented a do-it-yourself infrastructure environment comprised of Oracle Database with servers combined with storage and networking products from multiple vendors. With Oracle Exadata, Equinix is achieving up to 24X in estimated greater performance for complex database queries, 4X faster analytics, and 3X faster data replication.

By moving to Oracle Exadata, Equinix is able to run its applications an estimated 30 to 40 percent faster with some workloads showing more than 100 percent improvement. Equinix also eliminated an estimated 12 hours of service downtime for database server patching per year and further reduced application patching downtime by 90 percent.

"Our investment in Oracle Exadata has proven valuable and has exceeded our expectations," said Milind Wagle, executive vice president and global chief information officer, Equinix. "Not only is Oracle a strategic alliance partner with Equinix, we also consider it an important solution provider trusted to run our mission-critical applications around the world."

"It's a strong validation of our strategy to see Equinix, one of the world's largest providers of interconnected data centers, relying on Oracle Exadata to ensure its customers benefit from superior cloud and infrastructure performance on a 24/7 basis, no matter where they are in the world," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. "Oracle Exadata powers the Oracle Autonomous Database, Exadata Cloud Service, and Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, and is the premiere platform for running Oracle Database workloads in the cloud and on-premises."

In addition to experiencing a reduction in patching requirements, Equinix has also benefitted from net incremental capabilities as a result of Oracle co-engineering, including Automatic Indexing, AI-based Cloud-Scale Performance Management and Hybrid Columnar Compression.

Equinix is implementing Oracle Exadata in a cloud-adjacent architecture environment. This interconnection architecture enables its global user base to access various applications across multiple cloud providers utilizing the exceptional performance of Oracle Database deployed on Exadata systems located in Equinix IBX data center locations and interconnected via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™).

Oracle and Equinix Global Collaboration

Equinix continues their collaboration as a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) with Oracle Cloud services spanning PaaS, IaaS and SaaS, offering Equinix IBX data centers worldwide. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect is also available at Equinix, providing them with high-performance, private access to Oracle Cloud. Joint enterprise customers can also leverage Equinix Network Edge Services to migrate Oracle applications and databases quickly and cost-effectively from legacy cloud providers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

