Equinix to Help Accelerate AI Innovation in Singapore with US$260+ Million Data Center Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) announced plans for its latest data center in Singapore, aimed at enabling global businesses to leverage next generation workloads, like AI, in one of the region's fastest-growing digital economies. With an initial investment of US$260M, the new facility–named SG6–will be Equinix's sixth International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Singapore. This new high performance data center will feature a world-class, sustainability-driven design built to efficiently handle compute intensive workloads like AI, supported by capabilities such as advanced liquid cooling. SG6 will help deliver the critical digital infrastructure needed to enable AI capabilities across industries and in the region.

Singapore, one of the region's leading technology hubs, is making both significant investments in advanced technologies like quantum computing while pioneering efforts to establish an AI governance framework. Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce highlights the remarkable growth of the digital sector in Singapore's economy, increasing from S$58 billion to S$106 billion between 2017 and 2022. However, to enable businesses to fully leverage these technologies which demand substantial computing power and data processing resources, an innovative and energy-efficient approach to digital infrastructure is essential.

The new facility follows Equinix's previously announced planned market entry into the Philippines in July and Thailand in October. SG6 will feature both environmental and operational efficiencies, enabling customers and the country to achieve goals related to their digital evolution while supporting sustainability commitments, including those associated with the Green Plan 2030, a comprehensive national strategy in Singapore to achieve sustainable development, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance environmental resilience by 2030.

Expected to open in Q1 2027, the 9-story facility was awarded as part of Singapore's pilot Data Centre - Call for Application ("DC-CFA") and will provide 20MW when fully built. With an initial investment of US$260 million, SG6 will integrate into Equinix's global network of 268 interconnected data centers (59 in Asia-Pacific) across 73 metros and 34 countries, delivering customers capacity, global reach, and seamless integration with additional interconnection and colocation services.

"Singapore is the region's hub for innovation, making it a global magnet for multinational companies and pioneering businesses, and a key market for Equinix," said Yee May Leong, Managing Director, Singapore, Equinix. "We expect that with the large demand for compute-intensive workloads, like AI, the demand for data center capacity will continue to rise, and Equinix is well equipped to support these next-generation workloads. By integrating the latest sustainability innovations, our new AI-ready data center can enable businesses to leverage next generation workloads responsibly and more sustainably."

Equinix data centers in Singapore have achieved 100% renewables coverage since 2020. SG6 is expected to further incorporate key sustainability and efficiency efforts with features including:

advanced liquid cooling technology, which allows the transfer of heat more efficiently than air, and often necessary for high-density hardware, like GPUs

renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) in Singapore with Sembcorp Industries, which supports the addition of new renewable energy capacity to the local electric grid

energy-efficient water-cooled chiller and cooling towers

rainwater harvesting capabilities

