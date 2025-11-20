Equinix and Lenovo to provide digital foundation for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany— from accelerating drug discovery to pioneering new materials for next-generation semiconductor chips

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HONG KONG and DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, has successfully launched a state-of-the-art high-performance computer (HPC) built on Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with industry-leading liquid cooling technology. The HPC is hosted within an Equinix AI-ready data center in Germany and has been designed to accelerate innovation across the three business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany: life science, healthcare and electronics. This initiative underscores the commitment of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to digital innovation as a key enabler of scientific discovery.

"At Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, we believe that data and technology are the cornerstones of scientific progress. With this high-performance computer, we are enhancing our computational capabilities and transforming how we conduct research and develop solutions that matter," said Laura Matz, Chief Science and Technology Officer, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "This platform empowers our teams to leverage AI and advanced analytics more effectively, ultimately accelerating the pace of innovation across our sectors."

Developed by Lenovo and enabled by Equinix, this HPC platform combines private and public cloud infrastructure. The hybrid cloud design also offers flexible, rapid scaling to meet varying computational demands. Using high-performance computing, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, aims to enhance product development in life science, streamline drug discovery processes in healthcare, and optimize the development of new, cutting-edge materials for the semiconductor industry in electronics. This unified approach leads to more precise and tailored solutions for the unique challenges faced in each sector, minimizing fragmentation and fostering collaboration across teams.

"At Lenovo, we are committed to enabling the global adoption of innovative and sustainable technologies," said Andreas Thomasch, Director & Chief Technology Officer, Germany and Austria, Lenovo. "By designing and configuring this solution together, we've demonstrated that organizations can achieve exceptional performance without compromising on sustainability. With Lenovo Neptune™ Liquid Cooling, even the most demanding workloads will run efficiently while helping Merck drive progress in both science and industry."

Modern scientific discovery increasingly relies on vast data volumes and compute-intensive models. Equinix's role in this project goes beyond hosting—it provides the core digital foundation that makes large-scale AI and high-performance computing possible. AI adoption demands a shift to distributed, specialized infrastructure. Equinix powers a neutral AI ecosystem with globally interconnected, high-performance infrastructure—enabling secure training, inference, data exchange and sovereignty across clouds, partners and geographies. With liquid cooling capabilities at more than 100 of its International Business Exchange® (IBX®) data centers in more than 45 metros around the world, Equinix's infrastructure is designed to manage high-performance workloads while helping reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This enables Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to meet growing compute demands while staying aligned with ambitious environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

"This partnership embodies what the future of innovation looks like—where digital infrastructure, compute and science converge to solve humanity's biggest challenges," said Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at Equinix. "At Equinix, we are proud to power that convergence. Together with Merck and Lenovo, we are proving that when technology scales responsibly, innovation doesn't just accelerate—it can transform industries and redefine what's possible."

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

