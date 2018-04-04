Equinix to Present at NAB 2018 in Four Sessions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Equinix representatives will present at the upcoming NAB Show 2018, taking place April 7-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB is the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management and delivery of content across all platforms. At the event, Equinix executives will present during the following sessions:

• From the Camera to the Consumer – Monday, April 9 at 4:30-5:15 p.m. in CMIP Debate Theater SU10804CM





Session Description: This year, global IP traffic is expected to pass a zettabyte per month with IP-based video making up at least 70% of this total. While the delivery of video moves increasingly to the internet, content piracy is still a major problem with a detrimental impact on artists, studios and, ultimately, consumers through offset costs. This CM|IP Panel brings together experts from the spheres of content security to look at the current state of the market and examine the emerging trends that content owners and operators need to consider. It also looks at the legal and technological avenues that can protect IP and examine the role that the wider industry can play in making content available for monetization.





Speakers: Vaughn Eisler, Senior Manager of Business Development, Equinix



Matthew Gilliat-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fortium Technologies



Oliver Soellner, Sales and Business Development Manager, ABOX42



Michael Stattmann, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer, castLabs



• CM|IP Panel Debate: Can Software-defined Networking Technology Improve Media Workflows? And What Are the Practical First Steps? – Tuesday, April 10 at 12:00-12:45 p.m. in CMIP Debate Theater SU10804CM





Session Description: Powerful software tools, the IP revolution and the internet have dramatically altered how the TV industry carries out the business of content production, distribution and monetization. Behind the scenes, the data centers and networks serving content are looking at new ways of operating to allow the rapid provisioning of resources to manage video and the associated elements needed for tasks such as VoD delivery, compression and caching. This CM|IP Panel brings together experts with knowledge of technologies such as software-defined networking and storage to shed light on the subject, and separate the fact from the hype. It will examine and answer tough questions about the technical benefits and limitations and examine real-world examples where software-based IP technologies can deliver tangible benefits.







Speakers: Paul Mason, Senior Principal Solutions Architect, Equinix



Benjamin Nowak, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Cinemaker, Inc.



Jay Turner, Vice President of Development and Operations, PCCW Global





• Convergence of M&E and Digital Advertising: Programmatic for OTT Video Operators – Tuesday, April 10 at 3:00-3:30 p.m. in CMIP Presentation Theater SU13205CM





Session Description: Learn how OTT operators and digital advertising platform operators are using data center-based interconnection to support programmatic digital ad insertion for video.





Moderator: Eric John, Deputy Director, Video, Interactive Advertising Bureau







Speakers: Brian Lillie, Chief Product Officer, Equinix



Adam Lowy, Director of Advanced TV & Head of Sales, SlingTV



Andrew Casale, CEO, Index Exchange



Randy Cooke, VP Programmatic TV, SpotX



• Playout from the Cloud? Don't Jump, Take the Stairs – Tuesday, April 10 at 5:00-5:30 p.m. in NAB Live (located in Central Hall Lobby)





Session Description: A panel session to belay fears and promote an evolutionary approach in the minds of broadcasters thinking of moving operations to virtualized systems in a cloud.





Speakers: Matt George, Senior Manager of Solution Marketing, Equinix



Jean-Louis Lods, Director Business Development, DMC



Ian Cockett, CTO, Pebble Beach Systems

Additional Information

Equinix will be exhibiting at booth #SU11402CM located at Upper South Hall. For information on Equinix work with the media and entertainment industry, please visit: http://www.equinix.com/industries/media-entertainment/.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

