Equinix Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly revenues increased 6% over the same quarter last year to $2.1 billion , or 7% on a normalized and constant currency basis

, or 7% on a normalized and constant currency basis Closed 3,800 deals across more than 3,100 customers in Q1

Accelerated hyperscale demand drove an incremental 48 megawatts of xScale® leasing in EMEA and APAC since last earnings call, as continued cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) activity drives strong demand

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

First-Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Revenues $2.13 billion , a 1% increase over the previous quarter, including a 13% reduction in non-recurring revenues due to xScale fees Includes a $14 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates

Operating Income $364 million , a 5% increase over the previous quarter, due to strong operating performance and an operating margin of 17%

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Common Stockholders $231 million , a 2% increase over the previous quarter, primarily due to higher income from operations $2.43 per share, a 1% increase over the previous quarter

Adjusted EBITDA $992 million , an 8% increase over the previous quarter, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% Includes a $7 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates and $1 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $843 million , a 22% increase over the previous quarter, due to strong operating performance and seasonally lower recurring capital expenditures $8.86 per share, a 21% increase over the previous quarter



2024 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues $8.692 - $8.792 billion , an increase of 6 - 7% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 7 - 8%, excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through Includes a $101 million negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates

Adjusted EBITDA $4.044 - $4.124 billion , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin An increase of $5 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $50 million negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates Includes $20 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $3.290 - $3.370 billion , an increase of 9 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 13% An increase of $25 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $36 million negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates $34.45 - $35.29 per share, an increase of 7 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 11%



Equinix converted the presentation of results from thousands to millions in the first quarter of 2024. Certain rounding adjustments have been made to prior period disclosed amounts.

Equinix is not reasonably able to provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We had a strong start to the year, delivering $2.1 billion in revenue in Q1, a 6% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The rapidly evolving AI landscape continues to serve as a catalyst for economic expansion, creating immense potential for Equinix as our customers recognize the importance of digital initiatives in driving long-term revenue growth and operational efficiency. This strong demand from customers across multiple sectors positions Platform Equinix as the trusted partner for digital leaders to interconnect and enhance the foundational digital infrastructure that powers our world."

Business Highlights

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues to range between $2.148 and $2.168 billion, an increase of approximately 1 - 2% over the previous quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 2 - 3% excluding the quarter-over-quarter impact of the power pass-through. This guidance includes a $7 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.019 and $1.039 billion. This guidance includes a $4 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2024 and $6 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $38 and $58 million.

For the full year of 2024, total revenues are expected to range between $8.692 and $8.792 billion, a 6 - 7% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 7 - 8% excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through. This updated guidance maintains prior full year revenue guidance, offset by a $101 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $4.044 and $4.124 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. This updated guidance includes a full year adjusted EBITDA raise of $5 million, offset by a $50 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $3.290 and $3.370 billion, an increase of 9 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 13%. This updated guidance includes an underlying raise of $25 million from lower net interest expense and lower integration costs, offset by a $36 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $34.45 and $35.29, an increase of 7 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 11%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.780 and $3.030 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.570 and $2.800 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $210 and $230 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $12 and $52 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2024 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.10 to the Euro, $1.27 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥151 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.53 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.83 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.01 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.35 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q1 2024 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 10%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 2%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Recurring revenues $ 2,010

$ 1,976

$ 1,890 Non-recurring revenues 117

134

108 Revenues 2,127

2,110

1,998 Cost of revenues 1,091

1,092

1,006 Gross profit 1,036

1,018

992 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing 226

217

210 General and administrative 444

449

395 Transaction costs 2

6

2 Loss on asset sales —

—

1 Total operating expenses 672

672

608 Income from operations 364

346

384 Interest and other expense:







Interest income 24

28

19 Interest expense (104)

(103)

(97) Other income (expense) (6)

(1)

8 Loss on debt extinguishment (1)

—

— Total interest and other, net (87)

(76)

(70) Income before income taxes 277

270

314 Income tax expense (46)

(43)

(55) Net income $ 231

$ 227

$ 259 Earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders: Basic EPS $ 2.44

$ 2.41

$ 2.78 Diluted EPS $ 2.43

$ 2.40

$ 2.77 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands) 94,665

94,268

92,971 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands) 95,156

94,667

93,340

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net income $ 231

$ 227

$ 259 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:



Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) (358)

480

157 Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) 130

(217)

(40) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 20

(26)

(13) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (208)

237

104 Comprehensive income, net of tax $ 23

$ 464

$ 363

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except headcount) (unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,527

$ 2,096 Accounts receivable, net 1,079

1,004 Other current assets 561

468 Total current assets 3,167

3,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,511

18,601 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,395

1,449 Goodwill 5,621

5,737 Intangible assets, net 1,624

1,705 Other assets 1,619

1,591 Total assets $ 31,937

$ 32,651 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,077

$ 1,187 Accrued property, plant and equipment 321

398 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 136

131 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 165

138 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 7

8 Current portion of senior notes 999

998 Other current liabilities 186

302 Total current liabilities 2,891

3,162 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,280

1,331 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,058

2,123 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 654

663 Senior notes, less current portion 11,978

12,062 Other liabilities 752

796 Total liabilities 19,613

20,137 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25

25 Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 18,779

18,596 Treasury stock (50)

(56) Accumulated dividends (9,097)

(8,695) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,498)

(1,290) Retained earnings 4,165

3,934 Total stockholders' equity 12,299

12,489 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 31,937

$ 32,651







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 6,055

5,953 EMEA headcount 4,283

4,267 Asia-Pacific headcount 3,016

2,931 Total headcount 13,354

13,151

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in millions) (unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,223

$ 2,261







Term loans 634

642 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 27

29 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 1

1 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 662

672







Senior notes 12,977

13,060 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 103

108 Total senior notes principal 13,080

13,168







Total debt principal outstanding $ 15,965

$ 16,101

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023













Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 231

$ 227

$ 259

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 525

462

459

Stock-based compensation 101

106

99

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 5

4

5

Loss on debt extinguishment 1

—

—

Loss on asset sales —

—

1

Other items 6

17

5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (85)

50

(54)

Income taxes, net (9)

11

5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (56)

76

(73)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 38

22

35

Operating lease liabilities (32)

(28)

(34)

Other assets and liabilities (127)

52

(15) Net cash provided by operating activities 598

999

692 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (3)

(54)

(24)

Real estate acquisitions (17)

(231)

(40)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (707)

(996)

(530)

Proceeds from asset sales —

—

72 Net cash used in investing activities (727)

(1,281)

(522) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs 48

—

45

Payment of dividend distributions (412)

(403)

(326)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs —

433

301

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —

—

565

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (31)

(51)

(36)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (2)

(1)

(3)

Debt issuance costs —

—

(4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (397)

(22)

542 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40)

42

24 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (566)

(262)

736 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,096

2,358

1,908 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,530

$ 2,096

$ 2,644 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 64

$ 27

$ 49 Cash paid for interest $ 101

$ 136

$ 104













Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ (126)

$ (228)

$ 194













Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) (2) $ (109)

$ 3

$ 234













(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used

in investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 598

$ 999

$ 692

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (727)

(1,281)

(522)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 3

54

24

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ (126)

$ (228)

$ 194













(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow)

as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ (126)

$ (228)

$ 194

Less real estate acquisitions 17

231

40

Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) $ (109)

$ 3

$ 234

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in millions) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

Recurring revenues $ 2,010

$ 1,976

$ 1,890

Non-recurring revenues 117

134

108

Revenues (1) 2,127

2,110

1,998















Cash cost of revenues (2) 714

757

666

Cash gross profit (3) 1,413

1,353

1,332















Cash operating expenses (4)(7):









Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 154

146

139

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 267

287

248

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 421

433

387















Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 992

$ 920

$ 945















Cash gross margins (9) 66 %

64 %

67 %















Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 47 %

44 %

47 %















Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 424 %

(31) %

83 %















FFO (12) $ 553

$ 525

$ 548















AFFO (13)(14) $ 843

$ 691

$ 802















Basic FFO per share (15) $ 5.84

$ 5.56

$ 5.90















Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 5.81

$ 5.54

$ 5.87















Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 8.91

$ 7.33

$ 8.62















Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 8.86

$ 7.30

$ 8.59



















































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:















Americas Revenues:

























Colocation $ 607

$ 610

$ 573

Interconnection 215

211

199

Managed infrastructure 66

65

61

Other 6

7

5

Recurring revenues 894

893

838

Non-recurring revenues 45

39

44

Revenues $ 939

$ 932

$ 882















EMEA Revenues:

























Colocation $ 549

$ 541

$ 516

Interconnection 83

79

73

Managed infrastructure 35

33

31

Other 24

24

25

Recurring revenues 691

677

645

Non-recurring revenues 36

74

46

Revenues $ 727

$ 751

$ 691















Asia-Pacific Revenues:

























Colocation $ 334

$ 318

$ 319

Interconnection 70

68

65

Managed infrastructure 17

17

19

Other 4

3

4

Recurring revenues 425

406

407

Non-recurring revenues 36

21

18

Revenues $ 461

$ 427

$ 425















Worldwide Revenues:

























Colocation $ 1,490

$ 1,469

$ 1,408

Interconnection 368

358

337

Managed infrastructure 118

115

111

Other 34

34

34

Recurring revenues 2,010

1,976

1,890

Non-recurring revenues 117

134

108

Revenues $ 2,127

$ 2,110

$ 1,998









































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-

based compensation as presented below:



Cost of revenues $ 1,091

$ 1,092

$ 1,006

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (364)

(322)

(329)

Stock-based compensation expense (13)

(13)

(11)

Cash cost of revenues $ 714

$ 757

$ 666















The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:















Americas cash cost of revenues $ 270

$ 263

$ 246

EMEA cash cost of revenues 305

326

271

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 139

168

149

Cash cost of revenues $ 714

$ 757

$ 666

(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).













(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and

stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".



Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 670

$ 666

$ 605

Depreciation and amortization expense (161)

(140)

(130)

Stock-based compensation expense (88)

(93)

(88)

Cash operating expense $ 421

$ 433

$ 387













(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and

stock-based compensation as presented below:















Sales and marketing expense $ 226

$ 217

$ 210

Depreciation and amortization expense (51)

(51)

(51)

Stock-based compensation expense (21)

(20)

(20)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 154

$ 146

$ 139













(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less

depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:















General and administrative expense $ 444

$ 449

$ 395

Depreciation and amortization expense (110)

(89)

(79)

Stock-based compensation expense (67)

(73)

(68)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 267

$ 287

$ 248













(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:















Americas cash SG&A $ 259

$ 257

$ 230

EMEA cash SG&A 95

105

94

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 67

71

63

Cash SG&A $ 421

$ 433

$ 387













(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other

income or expense, loss on debt extinguishment , depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation

expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and loss on asset sales as presented below:















Net income $ 231

$ 227

$ 259

Income tax expense 46

43

55

Interest income (24)

(28)

(19)

Interest expense 104

103

97

Other expense (income) 6

1

(8)

Loss on debt extinguishment 1

—

—

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 525

462

459

Stock-based compensation expense 101

106

99

Transaction costs 2

6

2

Loss on asset sales —

—

1

Adjusted EBITDA $ 992

$ 920

$ 945















The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:















Americas net income (loss) $ (46)

$ 57

$ (40)

Americas income tax expense (benefit) 46

(89)

55

Americas interest income (15)

(20)

(15)

Americas interest expense 89

87

84

Americas other expense (income) (37)

51

4

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 305

251

245

Americas stock-based compensation expense 66

71

68

Americas transaction costs 1

3

1

Americas loss on asset sales —

—

3

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 409

$ 411

$ 405















EMEA net income $ 135

$ 174

$ 199

EMEA income tax expense —

49

—

EMEA interest income (5)

(4)

(3)

EMEA interest expense 4

5

4

EMEA other expense (income) 39

(54)

(16)

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 133

125

125

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 21

21

19

EMEA transaction costs 1

3

1

EMEA gain on asset sales —

—

(2)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 328

$ 319

$ 327















Asia-Pacific net income (loss) $ 142

$ (4)

$ 100

Asia-Pacific income tax expense —

83

—

Asia-Pacific interest income (4)

(4)

(1)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 11

11

9

Asia-Pacific other expense 4

4

4

Asia-Pacific loss on debt extinguishment 1

—

—

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 87

86

89

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 14

14

12

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 255

$ 190

$ 213













(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.















Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:















Americas cash gross margins 71 %

72 %

72 %

EMEA cash gross margins 58 %

57 %

61 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 70 %

61 %

65 %













(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.















Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 44 %

44 %

46 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 45 %

43 %

47 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 55 %

44 %

50 %

(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by

incremental revenue growth as follows:















Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 992

$ 920

$ 945

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (920)

(936)

(839)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 72

$ (16)

$ 106















Revenues - current period $ 2,127

$ 2,110

$ 1,998

Less revenues - prior period (2,110)

(2,061)

(1,871)

Revenue growth $ 17

$ 49

$ 127















Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 424 %

(33) %

83 %













(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and

amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















Net income $ 231

$ 227

$ 259

Adjustments:











Real estate depreciation 316

290

284

Loss on disposition of real estate property —

2

2

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6

3

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 553

$ 525

$ 548



























(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets,

accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges,

transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment,

amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income

tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and

adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 553

$ 525

$ 548

Adjustments:











Installation revenue adjustment (2)

1

(2)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6

(6)

1

Contract cost adjustment (8)

(16)

(7)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 5

4

5

Stock-based compensation expense 101

106

99

Non-real estate depreciation expense 158

121

121

Amortization expense 52

52

52

Accretion expense adjustment (1)

(1)

2

Recurring capital expenditures (21)

(105)

(23)

Loss on debt extinguishment 1

—

—

Transaction costs 2

6

2

Income tax expense adjustment —

1

2

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures (3)

3

2

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 843

$ 691

$ 802































(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



Adjusted EBITDA $ 992

$ 920

$ 945

Adjustments:











Interest expense, net of interest income (80)

(75)

(78)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 5

4

5

Income tax expense (46)

(43)

(55)

Income tax expense adjustment —

1

2

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6

(6)

1

Contract cost adjustment (8)

(16)

(7)

Installation revenue adjustment (2)

1

(2)

Recurring capital expenditures (21)

(105)

(23)

Other income (expense) (6)

(1)

8

Loss on disposition of real estate property —

2

2

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 3

9

5

Adjustment for loss on sale of assets —

—

(1)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 843

$ 691

$ 802































(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders is presented below:















Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 94,665

94,268

92,971

Effect of dilutive securities:









Employee equity awards (in thousands) 491

399

369

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 95,156

94,667

93,340















Basic FFO per share $ 5.84

$ 5.56

$ 5.90

Diluted FFO per share $ 5.81

$ 5.54

$ 5.87















Basic AFFO per share $ 8.91

$ 7.33

$ 8.62

Diluted AFFO per share $ 8.86

$ 7.30

$ 8.59

