Equinor ASA Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Equinor ASA (Equinor), formerly Statoil ASA, is an energy company. It focuses mainly on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The company also has operations in several of the important oil and gas provinces in the world. Equinor operates refineries, processing plants, storage and terminals, and has interests in various oil and gas pipelines. The company markets, trades, and transports crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products. It also has presence in offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, solar, and hydrogen projects.



Equinor is tapping into innovative technologies including IoT, robotics, AI, and data science, which helps automating drilling operations and inspection of oilfields.

Equinor is exploring the use of digital twin, a virtual model of unmanned production facilities that enables onshore users to explore offshore assets and help Equinor in remote operation and management of its unmanned offshore fields.

Equinor established a Microsoft Power Platform Center to increase process efficiency with greater innovation at optimized costs.

Equinor is streaming operational data from all its 26 offshore fields in Norway to its cloud-based data platform, while its engineers and data scientists are using these data to develop and utilize machine learning models to continuously improve operations.

