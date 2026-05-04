EQUINOX ANNOUNCES WOMEN'S HEALTH ADVISORY BOARD

The WHAB Brings Together Leading Experts to Guide Women's Health Programming

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle, is deepening its commitment to women's health with the announcement of its Women's Health Advisory Board (WHAB). Grounded in the core tenets of movement, nutrition, regeneration, and community, the board convenes leading female medical experts, academic professionals, and industry leaders to shape Equinox's holistic approach to a high-performance lifestyle for women. The WHAB will provide clinical insight and expert perspective to inform Equinox's approach to women's health programming. With guidance from the board, Equinox will continue to deliver innovative, evidence-based offerings across its clubs, digital platforms, and wellness experiences.

The Women's Health Advisory Board includes:

Dr. Amy B. Killen – Board-certified physician specializing in women's longevity, hormones, and sexual health. A former emergency medicine physician, she has spent over a decade in regenerative and preventive medicine, integrating evidence-based interventions with personalized, technology-enabled care. She is the founder of multiple companies at the intersection of longevity, hormones, and women's health innovation.

– Board-certified physician specializing in women's longevity, hormones, and sexual health. A former emergency medicine physician, she has spent over a decade in regenerative and preventive medicine, integrating evidence-based interventions with personalized, technology-enabled care. She is the founder of multiple companies at the intersection of longevity, hormones, and women's health innovation. Dr. Kara Goldman – Double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and Associate Professor at Northwestern University. Director of Fertility Preservation, where she leads a nationally recognized program focused on ovarian aging and its relationship to overall healthspan. Her work centers on preserving fertility as a key lever for long-term women's health and longevity.

– Double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and Associate Professor at Northwestern University. Director of Fertility Preservation, where she leads a nationally recognized program focused on ovarian aging and its relationship to overall healthspan. Her work centers on preserving fertility as a key lever for long-term women's health and longevity. Dr. Robin Berzin – Founder and CEO of Parsley Health, the first national functional medicine and longevity platform in the U.S. A pioneer in root-cause, systems-based care, she is redefining how chronic disease is treated through personalized, data-driven medicine. Recognized by the World Economic Forum and Inc. as a leading innovator shaping the future of healthcare.

– Founder and CEO of Parsley Health, the first national functional medicine and longevity platform in the U.S. A pioneer in root-cause, systems-based care, she is redefining how chronic disease is treated through personalized, data-driven medicine. Recognized by the World Economic Forum and Inc. as a leading innovator shaping the future of healthcare. Dr. Stephanie Kuku – Health technology advisor specializing in digital health and artificial intelligence at Hardian Health and Chief Knowledge Officer at Conceivable Life Sciences. With over 15 years of clinical and research experience, she trained and practiced in the NHS and HCA as a surgical oncologist specializing in women's cancers. Her work focuses on integrating clinical medicine with emerging technologies to advance precision women's health.

"Historically, wellness and performance science has centered on male physiology, leaving women's needs underserved. With the launch of the WHAB, this marks another pivotal step in advancing a more science-backed, personalized approach to women's health," said Stephanie Musso, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Equinox. "By bringing together these leading experts, we're empowering our members with tools, insight and support to optimize their health at every stage of life."

The WHAB represents Equinox's continued evolution as a luxury experiential brand, integrating cutting-edge science with programming and experiences designed to empower women to take control of their health and wellness.

WHAB will also support and enhance EQX ARC, Equinox's women's health program designed to meet women's physiological needs across every life stage. Built by women's health experts and informed by emerging research in female physiology, EQX ARC bridges the gap between fitness, precision health data, and supportive coaching for women navigating hormonal transitions, from cycle health and fertility to postpartum, perimenopause, and beyond. The program empowers members to better understand their bodies and train with intention through the integration of biometric insights, personalized coaching, and community support.

For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

About Equinox:

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage.

SOURCE Equinox Group