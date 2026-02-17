Flex Partners with Equinox, the Luxury Fitness and Lifestyle Brand, to Bring HSA and FSA Spending to Members Through a Seamless, Elevated Experience Across All Clubs

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex, the HSA/FSA payments platform for leading health and wellness brands, today announced a partnership with Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle. This collaboration marks the first time Equinox members can use HSA and FSA funds for select eligible offerings through Flex's compliant payments infrastructure. Flex will work with Equinox to connect health and wellness-aligned spending with modern consumer experiences, supporting scale, compliance, and ease across a rapidly growing range of categories.

Through this partnership, Equinox memberships, including fitness and performance assessments, personal training services, recovery experiences, and select programs focused on women's health and longevity, can be accessed using HSA and FSA funds through Flex's eligibility and payment platform.

For Equinox members, luxury is defined by high performance and attention to detail. The partnership with Flex reflects a shared belief that investing in health should feel effortless. By enabling HSA and FSA spending directly at the moment of decision, Flex removes friction and follow-up from the purchase process, allowing members to move forward with confidence while staying fully immersed in the Equinox experience.

"Equinox at our core has always had a focus on preventive health and longevity. This is why we're excited about this partnership that supports health and wellness-aligned services without compromising the member experience," said Parinda Muley, SVP, CoS & Strategic Partnerships at Equinox.

Historically, using HSA and FSA dollars has required additional time and administrative work in premium wellness environments. Flex removes that burden by handling eligibility, compliance, and payment behind the scenes so members and staff can remain focused on performance, recovery, and results.

"Equinox sets the benchmark for modern wellness," said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex. "Our role is to preserve the Equinox experience, making it effortless for members to use their health benefits while we handle compliance and complexity invisibly."

With more than $150 billion in HSA and FSA funds available nationwide, many consumers, including Equinox members, have resources to invest in their health but lack clear pathways to do so. Together, Flex and Equinox are unlocking that value by connecting premium fitness and recovery experiences with healthcare-aligned spending.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in wellness, where fitness, recovery and longevity are increasingly integrated with healthcare-aligned benefits—without compromising experience or brand standards.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments platform for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending, boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into existing tech stacks and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so teams don't have to. Learn more at www.withflex.com

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information on Equinox visit www.equinox.com .

SOURCE Equinox Group