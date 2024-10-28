Equinox Appoints Matt Dunnigan as Chief Financial Officer and Gretchen Koback Pursel as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury living, announced today that they are building on the momentum of Marc Mastronardi's recent appointment to President with the addition of two new members to their executive leadership team: Matt Dunnigan as Chief Financial Officer and Gretchen Koback Pursel as Chief People Officer.

Dunnigan and Koback Pursel are seasoned executives with strong track records in managing operations on both domestic and global scales. With Equinox's current pipeline of over 25 new club locations in new and existing markets, they will help execute long-term growth plans focused on enhancing employee and member experiences, improving operating performance, and developing comprehensive strategies to further elevate the brand.

"2024 has been a transformative year for Equinox, and there are endless opportunities for growth ahead of us," says Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman, Managing Partner, Equinox Group. "Matt shares our vision for the future and will help build on the strong momentum we have created to drive our continued success."

"Equinox is a world-class brand, and I'm excited to join the team in accelerating its expansion while driving financial and operational excellence in the years ahead," says Dunnigan.

Dunnigan assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday, October 22nd, and reports directly to Spevak.

"Gretchen recognizes that the key to delivering unparalleled member experiences is committing to elevating employee experiences," says Mastronardi. "Her passion for helping people realize their highest potential will shape Equinox's culture from within."

"People are the heart of Equinox's service-oriented culture, and I look forward to finding new opportunities to celebrate their extraordinary talent," says Koback Pursel.

Koback Pursel will assume the position of Chief People Officer on Monday, December 2nd, and will report to Marc Mastronardi.

About Matt Dunnigan

Matt Dunnigan is a widely respected financial executive with extensive experience at prominent global brands. He grew the majority of his career at Restaurant Brands International, where he held several key leadership positions of increasing responsibility throughout his tenure. Most recently, Dunnigan served as Chief Financial Officer, helping lead the acquisition and integration of several quick-service restaurant brands to build one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Dunnigan earned his undergraduate degree in Business and Economics from Bucknell University followed by an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Gretchen Koback Pursel

Gretchen Koback Pursel is a highly accomplished human resources executive from leading luxury and beauty brands. For over two decades, she held a variety of leadership positions at Tiffany & Co., overseeing over 14,000 employees in more than 300 store locations around the world. As Chief Human Resources Officer, Koback Pursel was instrumental in driving impactful change of the organization by building high-performing teams and attracting and retaining top talent. Most recently, she was the Global Chief People Officer at The Wella Company, including the portfolio of brands of Wella, GHD, OPI Nails, and Clairol. Koback Pursel earned her bachelor's degree from Lafayette College as well as her MBA from Fordham University.

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

