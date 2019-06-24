Equinox Gold Completes Conditions for Investment by Mubadala Investment Company

TSX-V: EQX

OTC: EQXFF

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all conditions pursuant to the previously reported strategic investment by Mubadala Investment Company, and the remaining US$10 million of the total US$130 million gross proceeds has been released to the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

