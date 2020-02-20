Equinox Gold to Announce Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 2, 2020
Feb 20, 2020, 15:41 ET
TSX: EQX
NYSE-A: EQX
VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) will announce its audited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Monday, March 2, 2020, before market open. A live conference call and webcast will follow on the same day commencing at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.
|
Conference call
|
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
|
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
|
Webcast
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until June 2, 2020.
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
