Equinox Group Announces Proof Of Vaccine Requirement For Equinox Clubs And SoulCycle Studios

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Group and its portfolio of brands announced today that its members, riders, and employees will be required to show one-time proof of vaccination to enter Equinox clubs, SoulCycle studios, and corporate offices, starting in New York City in early September.

To better understand evolving circumstances, Equinox Fitness Clubs recently surveyed its employees and members, with 96 percent of its members who responded reporting being vaccinated alongside 89 percent of its responding employees. In addition, an overwhelming majority of members expressed support for requiring vaccines in order to access Equinox clubs. While these results are promising, leading and driving meaningful change is more important than ever.

This safety initiative is a program resulting from consultation with local and state officials and to continue to protect the health and safety of our community. One-time proof of vaccination can be provided in the form of physical immunization card, photo of immunization card, or a digital vaccine card (i.e., regional passes). For those who require medical and religious accommodations, Equinox Group will work with members, riders, and employees accordingly.

"We have always made the health and safety of our communities our top priority, and we will continue to do so in partnership with infectious disease experts as well as local governments," says Harvey Spevak, Equinox Group Executive Chairman, Managing Partner. "We have a responsibility to take bold action and respond to changing circumstances with urgency. We encourage other leading brands to join us in this effort to best protect our communities."

This key development builds upon the foundational work of The Equinox Standard and The SoulCycle Standard of Fitness and Safety. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with leading medical and infectious disease experts Bradley A. Connor, M.D. and David Hamer, M.D., and in accordance with state and local guidelines, The Equinox Standard and The SoulCycle Standard of Fitness and Safety continually raise our already high levels of health, safety, and cleanliness standards.

"As Equinox and SoulCycle continue to evaluate new and existing protocols through The Equinox Standard and The SoulCycle Standard of Fitness and Safety, we are confident that the implementation of vaccination requirements is critical in safeguarding our community," says Bradley A. Connor, M.D. and David Hamer, M.D.

As demand for in real life experiences continues to grow, Equinox Group plans to introduce similar policies in all of its markets and will continue to follow all current local health guidelines.

ABOUT EQUINOX

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In July 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

ABOUT SOULCYCLE

SoulCycle is the leading lifestyle brand that redefines health and happiness through unique mind-body-soul experiences. Thousands of riders take SoulCycle classes every day to ride through struggles, strengthen their bodies, empower their minds and find joy in movement to become the best version of themselves. SoulCycle was founded on a few simple ideas: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience, and one that you look forward to. With transformative class offerings, a devoted and loyal community, world-class, one-of-a-kind instructors, and unparalleled hospitality within our studios, SoulCycle serves an important purpose: move people to move the world. SoulCycle transformed boutique fitness with the launch of its signature indoor cycling class in New York City in 2006 and has since continued to innovate and grow for its community. There are currently more than 90 studios across the U.S., Canada and London. In addition to offering a one-of-a-kind fitness experience, studios are popular retail destinations, including the brand's own proprietary fitness and leisure apparel collection, Soul by SoulCycle.

