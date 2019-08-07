Equinox Group to Launch New Digital Venture

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equinox Group announced the development of a first-of-its-kind multi-brand digital platform. The platform, slated for an initial launch this Fall, offers a digital membership to premium fitness content from leading brands, including Equinox, SoulCycle, Precision Run and more, with personalized programming from top instructors in the world, across multiple types of workouts, all in one place. The platform works seamlessly—digitally and across the brands' global physical locations—to deliver targeted results.

In the $4 trillion wellness economy, consumers have demonstrated a clear desire to prioritize a healthy lifestyle, even when the demands of day-to-day life get in the way. The digital platform by Equinox Group reflects the future of experience—blending digital with physical, via exclusive, authentic and engaging content—empowering consumers to choose where, how and when they work out.

The platform reflects capabilities that only Equinox Group, a high-growth collective of community-based lifestyle brands, can deliver. Launching with original video and audio content from Equinox, SoulCycle and Precision Run, the experience will leverage nearly 300 physical locations, with over 6,000 globally renowned instructors delivering custom programs and coaching for greater impact. The platform will also feature content from PROJECT by Equinox, offering members a first look at the most cutting-edge emerging fitness trends and instructors. Additional brands and content will be forthcoming. Commercial-grade equipment, including a custom SoulCycle bike designed for at-home use, and a proprietary Woodway treadmill exclusively created for Precision Run, will complement the digital offering.

At the helm of the new digital venture is Jason LaRose, who was appointed as CEO of Equinox Media earlier this year to lead the strategy for this robust new initiative. LaRose joins Equinox with extensive experience in the digital and athletic spaces, including as Associate Principal in McKinsey's digital practice, and most recently, as President, North America at Under Armour. "Our ecosystem of leading brands, our highly engaged community, and our talent in different modalities position us uniquely to deliver this first-of-its-kind online/offline experience where, when and how our community wants it," noted Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of Equinox Group. "We are thrilled to have Jason on board leading this exciting new business."

"We know from listening to our members, riders and runners that they want a hybrid of digital and in-person experiences, craving both the community environment of our clubs and studios, as well as always-on digital options," said LaRose. "This platform redefines what it means to be a 'member' of the Equinox community in the 21st century, and gives members more flexibility than ever before and complete autonomy over their fitness routines."

The digital venture—with official name and branding to come—begins with an invitation-only launch of the platform to select individuals in Fall 2019, with at-home equipment for SoulCycle and Precision Run available for purchase by Holiday 2019. Public rollout of the platform is slated for early 2020. A waitlist is now open at equinox-soulcycle.com .

"SoulCycle's devoted, loyal community wants the best of all worlds—a rich studio experience and a digital complement for when life demands it," said Melanie Whelan, CEO of SoulCycle. "Our digital experience will launch for the holidays as part of this first-of-its-kind, multi-branded content platform. We couldn't be more excited for riders everywhere to be able to access our immersive, music-driven, choreography-based, signature SoulCycle class starring our world class talent."

Equinox Group is a high-growth collective of the world's most influential lifestyle brands, that are disruptive leaders in the convergence of fitness, experiences and community. Its mission is to restlessly seek what is next for maximizing life and boldly grow the lifestyle brands and experiences that define it. In 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. In addition to the new digital venture, Equinox Group's ecosystem of brands currently includes Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Precision Run, Blink Fitness, Furthermore, PROJECT by Equinox, E by Equinox, Pure Yoga and Equinox Explore.

