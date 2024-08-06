Equip Exhibit Space Sold Out: Trade Show Offers Latest Outdoor Power Equipment, Business Solutions for Landscapers, Contractors and Dealers

Early Bird Pricing of $30 Ends September 5, Price Doubles September 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every inch of exhibit space for Equip Exposition to be held in the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) October 15-18, 2024 has now been sold, announced show organizers, who are readying to welcome thousands of landscapers, contractors, dealers, distributors, hardscapers and more to the event. Equip is the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition held annually in Louisville, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States. It is co-located with Hardscape North America.

"Maxing out the exhibit space more than two months before the doors open is great news for anyone attending," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) which owns the award-winning show. He adds, "Every inch of the more than million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at Equip Expo is loaded with equipment, training and information to help landscapers and contractors run their businesses more efficiently and make more money."

He adds, "Every inch of the more than million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at Equip Expo is loaded with equipment, training and information to help landscapers and contractors run their businesses more efficiently and make more money. Whatever business problems keep you up at night, this trade show addresses."

"You got to stay up on this stuff. You got to have what's working," said Roy Thomas with McIntosh Grounds Maintenance. "I want to come back every year. If you work outside, you need to be here."

Kiser said a waiting list is already going for exhibitors who want to request space for next year. "Equip has maxed out yearly and is the destination for showing off the newest and most innovative outdoor power equipment, technology for contractors, and getting ahead of industry trends," said Kiser.

With more than a million square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibits at the KEC, including a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard where attendees can mow, chop, dig, and drive the latest equipment, preparation is more important than ever.

"Book your hotel room, wear your comfortable shoes, prepare in advance for your days at the show, and get your registration done now at the early bird rate for $30," said Kiser. Registration pricing doubles to $60 after September 5.

In 2023, Equip Exposition sold its last exhibit space in early October. This year the last spot sold out in early August. "People want to be at this show to talk about the trends impacting the work you do every day, and you really can't miss it," said Kiser.

Equip Exposition broke records last year with more than 27,000 attendees, won two Grand Awards from Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program and now has been nominated for three more awards in 2024, and expanded its footprint into the West Wing.

Bringing more than $20 million to the Derby City, the trade show's impact reverberates into landscape contracting businesses around the country.

"It's imperative that people be at places like this because live events is where you make the decisions that change your business and therefore your life," said Keith Kalfas of The Untrapped Podcast.

Registration and hotel reservations can be booked through Equip's official housing provider, Louisville Tourism, on the Equip website.

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest, annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." The show has been nominated for three more awards in 2024.

