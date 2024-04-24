Equip Expo's Summer Giveaway Offers a Chance for Lifetime Trade Show Registration, $500 Gift Card, Hotel Stay

Register by July 31 to enter and experience what's possible at the industry's largest trade show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space, an Outdoor Demo Yard with the latest outdoor power equipment, education to help your business make more money, experiential workshops, and peer connections, Equip Exposition being held October 15-18, 2024, is not to be missed for landscapers, contractors, dealers and manufacturers.

Register to attend Equip Exposition before July 31, 2024 and be automatically entered to win Lifetime Registration to the blockbuster trade show or $500 in Visa gift cards to help offset the cost of your trip.

"Registering early can save you from paying peak pricing on tickets, flights, and travel," said Kris Kiser. Post this “You can do things at Equip that you can’t do anywhere else – from driving the latest equipment so you know how it handles, to hearing Kevin O’Connor of This Old House talk about how to make more money doing what you love. Summer Giveaway winners will be announced mid-August, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan your trip,” said Kiser.

The award-winning trade show drew more than 27,000 people last year and offers unique experiences to fuel a burgeoning industry in landscaping, outdoor living, outdoor power equipment and more.

Book your hotel through the official housing provider (book hotel here to enter) before July 31, 2024, and you'll have a chance to win a free 3-night stay during your trip.

"Registering early can save you from paying peak pricing on tickets, flights, and travel," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the show. "Not only that, but you could take home some great prizes if you register before July 31."

"You can do things at Equip that you can't do anywhere else – from driving the latest equipment so you know how it handles, to hearing Kevin O'Connor of This Old House talk about how to make more money doing what you love. Summer Giveaway winners will be announced mid-August, so you'll have plenty of time to plan your trip," said Kiser.

Registration for Equip Exposition is $25 until May 31. Under Early Bird Pricing, registration is $30 June 1-September 5. Register at EquipExposition.com and automatically be entered for the Summer Giveaway.

Learn more about the Summer Giveaway and see official rules: https://www.equipexposition.com/equip-magazine/2024-summer-giveaway

Equip Expo Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0





Embeddable Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition