Equip Exposition Breaks Records with more than 27,000 at Sold-Out Show

News provided by

Equip Exposition

25 Oct, 2023, 14:42 ET

Registration now open for 2024 event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than a million square feet of exhibits and 30 acres outside, Equip Exposition once again broke records in attendance and exhibit space sales. The award-winning trade show expanded its usual footprint at the Kentucky Exposition Center to add the West Wing this year due to space demands. The blockbuster trade show for the international landscape, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment industry takes place every October in the Derby City and brings more than $21 million to Louisville.

Continue Reading
“The 2023 show was our largest to date—in attendance, in booth sales, sponsorships, and in education sessions,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. “It shows you how much companies and manufacturers want to be part of Equip Exposition and showcase their products to landscapers, dealers, and the entire industry. It is THE place to be every October if you’re in this business.”
“The 2023 show was our largest to date—in attendance, in booth sales, sponsorships, and in education sessions,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. “It shows you how much companies and manufacturers want to be part of Equip Exposition and showcase their products to landscapers, dealers, and the entire industry. It is THE place to be every October if you’re in this business.”

"The 2023 show was our largest to date—in attendance, in booth sales, sponsorships, and in education sessions," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "It shows you how much companies and manufacturers want to be part of Equip Exposition and showcase their products to landscapers, dealers, and the entire industry. It is THE place to be every October if you're in this business."

With co-location partner Hardscape North America, Equip Expo fully occupied the North, East and South halls of the KEC with newly added square footage in the West Wing.

Kiser adds, "We've now grown to fill all of the halls and have added a big part of the West Wing to our footprint. Not to mention, we have maxed out on outdoor demo space, which is one of our most popular features. It's the only show in the industry where you can dig, cut, mow, mulch and test equipment before buying. This year we also added select workshops in Spanish, a women's reception and an expanded UTV track outside."

This year's Equip Expo brought together more than 27,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 46 countries. Landscape contractor registrations increased by 20% over last year, and dealers were up 5%.

Plans for 2024 are well under way, including a Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs, which will mark the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby in May 2024 with upgrades to the racetrack, as well as another arena concert at the Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.

"Building on the success of this year's show, we continue to incorporate new experiences for 2024. We're currently looking for talent for another Yum! Center concert and building out the slate of speakers for our education series," Kiser says. "Every year, Equip Exposition invests in and commits to making the user experience unique in response to the industry's needs, demands and market changes. So while it will be the same show you've always loved—it will just get better."

Registration for the 2024 show is now open. Admittance to the 2024 Equip Exposition is currently at the early bird price of $25 per person. Register here.

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zg2m2ya1dbi8jgc7l8o4s/h?rlkey=a964uzykzdk9zpw5gf5gnb56h&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition 

Media contacts
Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]
Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition
Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com

SOURCE Equip Exposition

Also from this source

Spanish-Speaking Landscape Contractors Find Resources at Equip Exposition

Spanish-Speaking Landscape Contractors Find Resources at Equip Exposition

Spanish-speaking landscape contractors will find new insights and resources for growing their businesses at Equip Exposition, the blockbuster,...
Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Exposition the "Most Innovative Show"

Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Exposition the "Most Innovative Show"

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.