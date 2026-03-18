equipifi and CUSG Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring BNPL Capabilities to Credit Unions Nationwide

Partnership supports credit unions in meeting rising consumer demand for flexible payment options while strengthening member relationships.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and ROYAL OAK, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi®, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CUSG, a technology platform company offering solutions in HR technology, marketing technology and financial empowerment. Through equipifi, credit unions working with CUSG will be able to offer BNPL solutions within their digital banking app, helping members split their larger purchases into flexible installment loans, which will enable credit unions to meet growing consumer demand while strengthening member relationships within their trusted digital banking environment.

With equipifi, CUSG’s credit union partners can offer personalized BNPL options that align with members' financial goals when making purchases through existing checking accounts and debit cards.

With equipifi, CUSG's credit union partners can offer personalized BNPL options that align with members' financial goals when making purchases through existing checking accounts and debit cards. equipifi's BNPL experience is white-labeled and embedded within the credit union's digital banking app, allowing credit unions to offer a payment option that meets consumer preferences while enhancing the member experience.

"Credit unions are committed to supporting the financial well-being of their members and providing responsible, transparent financial tools," said Patty Corkery, CUSG President and CEO. "As demand for Buy Now, Pay Later grows, too many members are turning to options outside their trusted financial institution. Our partnership with equipifi ensures credit unions can offer BNPL in a way that protects members and keeps the relationship where it belongs."

"Consumer demand for BNPL has surged, and too many credit unions are watching members turn to third-party providers simply because they don't yet offer it in-house," said Bryce Deeney, CEO and Founder of equipifi. "Through our partnership with CUSG, we're helping credit unions close that gap quickly and seamlessly, delivering BNPL at scale in a way that strengthens member relationships and keeps the experience where it belongs: with the trusted institution."

Through CUSG and equipifi, credit unions can now:

Offer BNPL as a native, white‑label experience embedded in digital banking

Retain member engagement that often migrates to outside fintech BNPL providers

BNPL providers Strengthen primary financial relationships through competitive, modern lending tools

Increase digital engagement and reinforce credit unions as trusted financial partners

For more information about how CUSG and equipifi are helping credit unions deliver modern, member‑first payment experiences, visit cusg.com/equipifi.

About CUSG

CUSG is a leading provider of innovative software and services in the areas of human resources, marketing, and financial technology. The organization's mission is to support businesses with the delivery of exceptional experiences for their employees and customers while also maintaining a secure and resilient environment. CUSG is home to numerous national brands, including Performance Pro, Compease, The Learning Center, MemberXP, and BankingXP. Serving more than 2,200 financial institutions, universities, hospitals and other businesses nationwide, CUSG is a trusted partner in their growth and development. For more information, visit CUSG.com

About equipifi®

equipifi is a fintech company providing the credit infrastructure for modern banking. Trusted by leading banks and credit unions, equipifi delivers Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) as a native banking capability embedded within digital banking platforms. The result is durable customer engagement, sustainable growth, and a more competitive consumer lending experience delivered within the institution's own ecosystem. Learn more at www.equipifi.com.

SOURCE equipifi