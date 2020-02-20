EquipNet Acquires B&R Compliance Associates LLC

EquipNet currently offers several hundred million dollars of laboratory instrumentation, manufacturing equipment, and industrial assets on the secondary market through its e-Commerce Marketplace (www.EquipNet.com). The company also provides asset management services that deliver maximum financial return while maintaining a positive corporate image, adhering to compliance, safety standards, and contributing to sustainability initiatives.

"The B&R acquisition deploys capital raised and set aside in our Acquisition Fund," said Roger Gallo CEO of EquipNet. "It's another step in the execution of our growth strategy."

EquipNet continues to actively seek to acquire operations that expand and/or offer value-added solutions connected to the vertical markets that it services.

About EquipNet

EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell, or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.EquipNet.com.

Contact: Lauren Kolodny, (781) 821-3482, lkolodny@equipnet.com

SOURCE EquipNet, Inc.