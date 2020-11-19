EquipNet Revolutionizes Posting Platform with EquipNet Vi Mobile App

The app works with both iOs and Android. Using a smartphone or a tablet, the user only has to enter basic information about an asset, such as manufacturer and category, along with photos. Each customer who submits assets for sale on an exclusive basis is assigned an EquipNet project manager who will work with the customer on pricing, sales leads, and offers.

"The real advantage of this app is speed to market," says Ben Potenza, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing for EquipNet. "Any lab manager or manufacturing supervisor can quickly take a few photos and fill out a couple of dropdown menus, hit submit and EquipNet does the rest. In this time where access to facilities is very limited, this app provides a very efficient way to get exposure of your idle equipment to the secondary market."

There are a number of benefits of selling with EquipNet – the platform and app are both free to use and there is no cost to list equipment. Warehouse consignment is also available across the globe if immediate space is needed in facilities and there are multiple sales channels to choose from, including proactive negotiated sales through the online MarketPlace, dedicated auction events, and reverse auctions on Own It Now.

EquipNet Vi is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on the app, please visit our website at EquipNet.com or contact us at [email protected].

About EquipNet

EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell, or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.EquipNet.com.

Contact

Lauren Kolodny

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (781) 821-3482 ext. 2176

SOURCE EquipNet, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.equipnet.com

