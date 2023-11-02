Equipped with Shanghai Electric's Offshore Tribune, World's First Deep-Sea Floating Wind Energy Project Integrated with Marine Ranching Completes

News provided by

Shanghai Electric

02 Nov, 2023, 22:39 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first maritime renewable energy project that combines deep-sea floating wind energy and aquaculture has been completed in China. Marking a significant step forward for China's wind energy sector, the project is developed by Longyuan Power Group, with Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group (the Wind Power Group), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727), providing the power generation equipment and towers of the offshore turbines.

Continue Reading
Equipped with Shanghai Electric’s Offshore Tribune, World’s First Deep-Sea Floating Wind Energy Project Integrated with Marine Ranching Completes.
Equipped with Shanghai Electric’s Offshore Tribune, World’s First Deep-Sea Floating Wind Energy Project Integrated with Marine Ranching Completes.

As wind power has emerged as a fundamental pillar in the combat against the climate crisis, the Wind Power Group is speeding up its innovation, driving the frontier of global renewable energy technology as a key power source to help create a sustainable future. Since the creation of its 3.6-megawatt wind turbine, the Company has cemented its leadership position in the arena of onshore and offshore wind energy, spearheading a number of major projects in China in the quest for new applications of wind energy that address the challenges and development bottlenecks of the industry.

With the deployment of offshore wind power extending beyond coastal regions into deep-sea locations, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group is fully prepared to lead the way in the development, installation, and operation of floating wind power and deep-sea wind power projects, equipping itself with state-of-the-art technology and leveraging its extensive expertise to create solutions for multi-purpose new energy infrastructure.

Built within the National Marine Ranching Demonstration Zone on Nanri Island, located in Putian, Fujian Provence of China, the project features three-column semi-submersible floating platforms, each one supporting a 4 MW offshore wind, and lightweight, flexible solar modules that are installed in the area with a water depth of around 35 meters. A hexagonal space within the platform's central area can be used for fish farming.

Once operational, the mixed energy project has the capacity to generate 96,000 kWh of electricity daily at full capacity, equivalent to the daily energy consumption of 42,500 individuals. The pioneering convergence of wind power, photovoltaics, and aquaculture presents a new horizon for the industry to develop sustainable and green renewable solutions designed to reduce carbon emissions while boosting economic growth.

On the safety front, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group uses a multi-pronged approach to ensure the reliability of the project throughout its entire lifecycle. During the phase of the preliminary design, the Company established an integrated model that was confirmed through a multi-round consistency analysis. Other measures, including simulation result comparisons across various platforms and the development of control algorithms in partnership with DVN, have also strengthened the safety and reliability of the project.

The entire project has also undergone an extensive range of rigorous testing across nearly 200 operational conditions, including a 1:40 scale model used for examining the fishing pond. The Company also developed a custom-built intelligent terminal system for floating wind turbines, enhancing reliability to ensure the safe and consistent operation of the turbines while maximizing wind utilization.

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

Also from this source

Shanghai Electric vystavila na Čínském mezinárodním průmyslovém veletrhu 2023 v Šanghaji vědecké a technologické novinky světové úrovně

Shanghai Electric vystavila na Čínském mezinárodním průmyslovém veletrhu 2023 v Šanghaji vědecké a technologické novinky světové úrovně

Společnost Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) nedávno představila svůj aktuální sortiment na Čínském mezinárodním průmyslovém veletrhu 2023...
На промышленной ярмарке в Шанхае Shanghai Electric показала научно-технические инновации | Shanghai Electric на Китайской международной промышленной ярмарке 2023 г. в Шанхае представила ряд научных и технических инноваций мирового уровня

На промышленной ярмарке в Шанхае Shanghai Electric показала научно-технические инновации | Shanghai Electric на Китайской международной промышленной ярмарке 2023 г. в Шанхае представила ряд научных и технических инноваций мирового уровня

Недавно компания Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) продемонстрировала свои предложения на Китайской международной промышленной ярмарке 2023 г....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.