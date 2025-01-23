Equisoft acquires U.S. life insurance illustration software provider VisCalc to expand its end-to-end product suite

This acquisition strengthens Equisoft's U.S. life insurance footprint and addresses the market's demands for an affordable, efficient illustration solution for agents.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, announced today the acquisition of VisCalc, an Atlanta-based provider of a SaaS illustration software for small to mid-sized life insurance carriers.

VisCalc's agent-centric software offers a cost-effective solution, with out-of-the-box capabilities that are simple and quick to implement, while still enhancing the user experience by providing clear, detailed and interactive presentations of potential insurance outcomes. The platform combines the flexibility of both desktop and cloud-based solutions with streamlined NAIC-compliant illustration creation, meeting a critical market need for accessible insurance tools. The addition of VisCalc's offerings to Equisoft's pre-existing solutions strengthens Equisoft's ability to serve the small and mid-sized carrier market.

"The market has been clear in its demand for affordable, efficient and agent-centric illustration solutions," says Mark DePhillips, Equisoft's Senior Vice President, US. "VisCalc, with its proven platform, has outstanding relationships with many US carriers. We look forward to continuing to serve their existing clients with the same strong and cost-effective service they have come to expect, while also bringing this innovative solution to a wider market."

"I began my journey in the life insurance industry in 1960," said Roger Gertz, co-owner and co-founder of VisCalc. "Throughout my career as a high-volume producer, my focus has always been on putting clients first and finding innovative ways to demonstrate the value of life insurance in real-time. This dedication led me to become a pioneer in illustration software, a field I've passionately contributed to for over four decades. Together with Josh DeBoer, we created VisCalc—a solution designed by agents, for agents—to simplify the process, enhance usability, and empower agents to prioritize their clients' needs. We're thrilled about this next chapter for VisCalc with Equisoft and are confident in the bright future it holds for the clients we serve."

"It has been my pleasure to work with Roger over these last years to create an innovative, affordable illustration solution for life insurance carriers. I am looking forward to working with Equisoft to push the boundaries of what this technology can offer to our existing clients and to the wider market," added Josh DeBoer, co-owner and co-founder of VisCalc.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Equisoft's comprehensive suite of integrated solutions — which includes a state-of-the-art SaaS policy administration system, digital sales and services solutions, an agency management system and advisor tools.

About VisCalc

Founded in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, VisCalc provides a simple and affordable desktop and cloud-based illustration software designed for insurance agents. The platform enables users to create fully compliant NAIC illustrations with ease, catering primarily to small and mid-sized life insurance carriers. The company offers illustration software to 19 U.S. insurers and has two products: a legacy desktop application and a modern web-based version.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 300 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

