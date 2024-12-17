Equisoft appoints industry veteran as Vice President, Insurance Solutions, to lead U.S. market modernization efforts

Brian Simpson will leverage his decades of expertise in life, health, and annuity sectors to drive innovation and guide insurers through modernization initiatives with Equisoft's suite of solutions.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Simpson as Vice President, Insurance Solutions, USA. With over 30 years of experience in the life, health, and annuity sectors, Brian is joining the sales team for Equisoft's insurance solutions in the US.

"I'm thrilled to join Equisoft at such an exciting time for the insurance industry," said Brian Simpson. "Equisoft's cutting-edge solutions are redefining how insurers approach digital transformation. I look forward to collaborating with our clients to help them achieve their strategic goals and deliver value to their customers."

Brian has a track record of driving industry-leading results in IT operations and business transformation, having held executive roles with major organizations where he's successfully led over 48 major insurance initiatives - including 9 policy administration system projects, 15 statutory company mergers, and 24 operational transformation efforts ranging from system implementations to office consolidations. His background spans both carrier and software environments, where he's also guided more than 30 innovation and transformation projects leveraging newly sold solutions across all facets of life and annuity product management.

"Brian's extensive industry experience and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA at Equisoft. "His deep understanding of the unique challenges facing U.S. insurers, combined with his ability to drive modernization, will help our clients meet growing customer expectations and achieve lasting success through transformative solutions."

Throughout his career, Brian has led numerous large-scale initiatives, including statutory mergers and acquisitions, platform upgrades, system consolidations, and operational digitization efforts. His expertise and comprehensive market knowledge have made him a trusted advisor to insurers seeking to navigate the challenges of the industry.

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 300 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

