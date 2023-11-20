Equity in Action: Uniting Against Tobacco and Cancer Disparities

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, a five-year project generously funded with a grant of $755,566 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new project, which commenced on October 1, 2023, was made possible through the collaborative support of the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health and the CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control .

As a pivotal member of a consortium comprising national organizations, NACDD is poised to lead a network dedicated to accelerating the reduction of commercial tobacco use and mitigating the incidence and mortality of tobacco-related cancers. The new initiative will focus on prevention and control efforts tailored specifically for People with Disabilities (PWD), which includes veterans.

People with Disabilities represent more than a billion people worldwide. In the United States, an estimated 61 million, or one in four, non-institutionalized adults live with a disability. Due to factors like discrimination, stress, anxiety, and mental health issues stemming from living with a disability, People with Disabilities experience a disproportionately higher burden of tobacco- and cancer-related health disparities.

The primary objectives of this effort are:

Establishment of the National Network : The consortium of organizations led by NACDD will create and maintain the 'National Network for Tobacco Control, Cancer Prevention, and Health Equity for People with Disabilities' to unite partners committed to addressing this issue.

: This initiative will involve the establishment of state chapters within the Community of Practice to advance health equity by addressing the Social Determinants of Health. Technical Assistance : The National Network will provide state and local technical assistance on evidence-based and promising practice-based policy, systems, and environmental interventions, focusing on reducing commercial tobacco- and cancer-related health disparities.

: The National Network will provide state and local technical assistance on evidence-based and promising practice-based policy, systems, and environmental interventions, focusing on reducing commercial tobacco- and cancer-related health disparities. Health Communication Interventions: Support for mass-reaching health communication intervention efforts to disseminate critical information and resources.

"We believe leading this new network of partners is a significant step towards addressing health disparities faced by people with disabilities," commented Marti Macchi , NACDD's Chief Program Strategy Officer, on the new initiative. "Through collaborative efforts we are committed to providing the support and resources needed to make sure everybody can live their healthiest life."

About the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD):

NACDD is a leading national professional public health organization that serves as a recipient organization under CDC-RFA-DP-23-0015, working to enhance the health of the public by strengthening state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states, territories, and nationally.

About the Lakeshore Foundation:

The Lakeshore Foundation is a nationally recognized organization that supports People with Disabilities (PWD) through physical activity, sport, recreation, advocacy, policy, and research, working towards a more inclusive and accessible world.

