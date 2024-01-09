NACDD Welcomes New VP of The Center for Advancing Healthy Communities

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is pleased to announce that Ali Jaglowski, MSH has joined the Association as Vice President of the Center for Advancing Healthy Communities. 

"We are excited to have Ali bring her public health, policy, and community engagement expertise to the NACDD team," said CEO John W. Robitscher. "Her passion for health promotion, chronic disease prevention, and wellness, along with her experience as a longtime NACDD content expert across several projects will be such an asset to both the Center for Advancing Healthy Communities, and the Association as a whole."

In her new role, Jaglowski will lead the Association's strategic efforts to implement best practice and evidence-based programming to impact food and nutrition security, physical activity and the built environment, tobacco cessation, obesity, social connectedness, chronic disease-related mental health, equity/social justice, and foster healthy communities for all. In addition, she will lead NACDD's efforts to promote healthful policy and environmental change and foster strategic partnerships.

"I am so thrilled to continue my work in public health and community engagement in this new capacity at NACDD," Jaglowski added. "It is a privilege to serve a mission-driven organization that not only promotes public health and the greater good of all, but also focuses on health equity, social justice, and helping to support and strengthen our communities across the U.S."

Jaglowski has a strong background in community engagement, and health behavior change program development, implementation, and evaluation. She has more than 20 years of experience in governmental public health at the local, state, and national level. Prior to this position, Jaglowski served as a public health consultant for NACDD and worked on a policy focused healthy community initiative, ACHIEVE, where she provided technical assistance, expertise, and leadership to communities in establishing policy, systems and environmental changes for physical activity, nutrition, and tobacco. Most recently, she supported NACDD and the National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cooperative agreement focused on scaling and sustaining the National DPP through increasing availability, marketing, referrals, and reimbursement of the National DPP lifestyle change program. Jaglowski holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and a Master of Science in Health from the University of North Florida.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors
Promoting Health. Preventing Disease.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. Established in 1988, in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all U.S. states and territories.

For more information, visit chronicdisease.org.

CONTACT: Jeremy Arieh, [email protected].

SOURCE National Association of Chronic Disease Directors

