Equity Lifestyle Properties and Loggerhead Marinelife Center Unveil Multi-Year Partnership on Earth Day

This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for LMC to further their mission of promoting conservation of ocean ecosystems by helping to inform thousands of residents and guests throughout the popular network of lifestyle brands under ELS. ELS is one of the leading operators of manufactured home communities, RV resorts and campgrounds, and marinas in North America with more than 430 locations from coast to coast.

Along with financial support to LMC, the brands will work in partnership on projects designed to encourage environmental conservation and sea turtle research, including social media campaigns and working to share LMC's educational programs and messages with customers of ELS brands. The Center's mantra is that "the sea turtle tells us the health of the ocean and the ocean tells us the health of our planet." To that end, ELS is building more eco-conscious components in its business model to benefit marine life and the planet.

"Consideration of the environment is ingrained in our culture and is part of our daily operations," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Equity Lifestyle Properties. "With that internal focus and many of our customers being passionate outdoor enthusiasts, this partnership is a natural fit. We're honored to support the efforts of Loggerhead Marinelife Center."

"Partnerships like this are invaluable to promoting the mission of Loggerhead Marinelife Center," said Caitlin Farmer, co-interim CEO & CFO of LMC. "By leveraging the national brands and exposure of Equity Lifestyle Properties, many people will be introduced to our mission in ocean conservation and sea turtle research and rehabilitation."

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. owns and operates the highest quality portfolio of lifestyle communities in the United States. We have a controlling interest in more than 430 communities, resorts and marinas in 32 states and British Columbia with more than 165,000 sites. Our goal is to create value for residents and guests by providing consistently high levels of services and amenities in attractive surroundings. Our high standards have been recognized with numerous industry awards for the outstanding quality of our properties and the professionalism of our management. For more information, visit EquityLifestyleProperties.com .

About Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution that promotes conservation of ocean ecosystems with a focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. The Center features an on-site hospital, research laboratory, educational exhibits and aquariums, and also operates the Juno Beach Pier, which hosts world-class angling and sightseeing. Situated on one of the world's most important sea turtle nesting beaches, Loggerhead Marinelife Center is open daily and hosts over 350,000 guests free-of-charge each year. The Center's conservation team works with 90 local and international organizations across six continents to form partnerships and share conservation initiatives and best practices that are core to its mission of ocean conservation. The Center is expanding and has launched its Waves of Progress capital expansion campaign, designed to accelerate and amplify LMC's conservation and education impact. When complete, the facility will offer one of the world's most advanced and unique experiences for guests and scientific partners. For more information, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

