ERA Announces Affiliation With Myers & Myers Realty, Marking Its Fourth Affiliation In The Dallas-Fort Worth Market

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Myers & Myers Realty, based in Highland Village, Texas. Established in 2009, the company becomes the fourth ERA® affiliate in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and the 19th affiliate in the state of Texas. The company, now known as ERA Myers & Myers Realty, will continue to serve clients in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lewisville, and the North Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

This affiliation increases ERA's footprint in one of the hottest housing and job markets in the country. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is proving to be an attractive location for companies and homeowners alike, gaining more new residents than any other metro area in the country in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, more than 75 companies have relocated their national or international headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth in the past seven years, including Toyota®, Pizza Hut®, Dr. Pepper®, Frito-Lay®, and the PGA of America®, according to a study by the HT Group.

Details:

Myers & Myers Realty was founded by Brent Myers , a 22-year real estate industry veteran, in 2009.

, a 22-year real estate industry veteran, in 2009. The brokerage is outpacing the local MLS average in terms of performance. It is up 17.2% in transaction sides and 20.5% in sales volume over the last 12 months, while the overall NTREIS ( North Texas ) MLS is down 1.2% and up 1.0% respectively.

) MLS is down 1.2% and up 1.0% respectively. Education is a key aspect of what Brent calls the "Myers Service Model", both in how independent affiliated agents are mentored, and the brokerage's policy on keeping clients as informed as possible. The company looks forward to using ERA's industry-leading lead generation tools such as TextERA, which gives clients immediate access to listing information and property details as well as allows agents to communicate with clients quickly via mobile.

industry-leading lead generation tools such as TextERA, which gives clients immediate access to listing information and property details as well as allows agents to communicate with clients quickly via mobile. The family-owned company has high standards and requirements for the agents they welcome into their brokerage. They are eager to use ERA's iProspect tool to find, target, and recruit the agents that are the best fit for their business from a productivity perspective.

iProspect tool to find, target, and recruit the agents that are the best fit for their business from a productivity perspective. In addition to serving clients who are looking to buy or sell homes, ERA Myers & Myers Realty offers property management, foreclosure and investment property services.

Myers & Myers Realty offers property management, foreclosure and investment property services. Myers has long-standing ties to the Texas community and founded his company with the goal of nurturing relationships and giving back to the communities in which his affiliated agents live and work. Prior to starting his own brokerage, Myers served on the board of directors of the Denton County Habitat for Humanity, was president of the Lewisville Morning Rotary Club, and has worked closely with local schools in various capacities.

Quotes:

"Myers & Myers Realty has served clients compassionately for a decade. We look forward to providing them with the ERA tools, products and infrastructure to help build upon their impressive growth and take their business to even greater heights. Their strong ties to their community, forged by their hands-on leadership approach, is a testament to their dedication to their marketplace, and a direct reflection of the ERA culture. We look forward to standing by their side in the years to come."

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"We've learned over the years that the best way to attract and retain customers and agents is to bring value to both, yet we were at a point where we needed the support and resources of a national brand in order to continue to do so. I believe that TextERA will dramatically increase our leads and I'm excited to have our affiliated agents start using this powerful tool. In addition, we have aggressive goals for growth and recruitment, and we can't wait to use ERA® tools like iProspect which will allow us to identify and aggressively recruit like-minded and successful agents in our area. Most importantly, this affiliation will allow me to remain deeply involved in growing my company, but with ERA's innovative technology and programs, I'll have more time for the important things."

-Brent Myers, founder and owner of ERA Myers & Myers Realty

