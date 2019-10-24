ERA Announces New Affiliation In Tampa Bay Marking 20th Brokerage In The State Of Florida

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida. Established in 2016, the company will now serve clients as Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services ERA Powered. The Tomlin St Cyr brokerage is particularly enthusiastic about embracing ERA's unique branding, ERA Powered®, a branding resource which allows brokerages to maintain their local identity and name recognition, while also having access to the ERA® suite of tools and devices.

In only three years, the company has grown to a team of more than 50 independent affiliated sales agents, serving clients throughout the Tampa Bay Area, including Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg. This affiliation marks ERA's continued growth in Florida, making it the brand's 20th brokerage in the state. Tampa is becoming increasingly popular, with home prices up 64% in two years, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Orlando Business Journal also reports that Tampa is the third-fastest growing city in Florida, attracting new residents due to its waterfront communities and affordability.

Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services was founded in 2016 by John and Holly Tomlin and their daughter, Ali Tomlin St Cyr.

The company is headquartered in Tampa, the second largest metro area in Florida. The market appeals to multiple demographics with its numerous colleges, notable hospitals, major sports franchises and an international airport.

Tomlin St Cyr is among the top 5% of producing brokerages in sales volume in the Tampa Bay area.

A strong factor in the success of the brokerage is the business and leadership acumen that John and Holly bring to their company. Before opening their brokerage, John had retired from 26 years at AAA Auto Club South, where he served as President, and Holly owned and ran her own staffing company, Tomlin Staffing for 30 years.

Currently Ali is the brokerage's top-producing agent with sales in the top two percent in Tampa's Hillsborough County. She is the brokerage's leading coach, working with the team to implement best practices and strategies to achieve their sales goals. Ali also plans to capitalize on the programs and educational forums made possible by ERA and its parent company Realogy, as she prepares to assume ownership of the brokerage in the future. These include ERA's Young Leaders Network, a collaborative network of next-generation brokers who share tips and best practices, as well as Realogy's Ascend® Program, a world-class real estate leadership program taught by expert practitioners from across Realogy and the industry, designed to comprehensively prepare participants for brokerage leadership.

The company will take full advantage of ERA's technological and education infrastructures to help increase agent productivity. ERA's Zap® platform will offer the company powerful lead generation and cultivation technology in the form of broker and agent websites as well as CRM capabilities. The brand's robust learning curriculum features skill and productivity classes to help agents perform at their highest levels.

"Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services has an impressive track record for such a young company, and we are thrilled that Holly, John and Ali are affiliating with ERA. Less than one year after they launched, their company earned a coveted spot among the top 5% of producing brokers in the Tampa Bay area. The firm's relationship-driven approach to real estate, founded on providing outstanding service and support to their affiliated agents and by extension, their clients, aligns perfectly with our brand philosophy."

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"We look forward to adding to the momentum we have created in growing our brand through this affiliation. Through the ERA Powered® branding, we can continue building local recognition, now along with the backing of a strong national network with vast resources for both broker/owners and agents."

-John Tomlin, Co-owner and CEO of Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services ERA Powered

"We have a strong agent service center that offers coaching, training and administrative support. Through our affiliation with ERA, we will gain additional access to state-of-the-art technology that will give our affiliated agents a competitive edge in offering clients the best reach in selling or buying their homes. We also look forward to taking advantage of the industry-leading education and learning programs that will help make agents more productive and successful."

-Holly Tomlin, Co-owner and Principal of Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes 34,989 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,270 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

