ERA Real Estate 2020 Momentum Advanced By New Affiliations, Creative M&AS, Key Renewals And Tailored Marketing Solutions

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the momentum of recent expansions into major metropolitan areas, strategic M&As, renewals and collaborative solutions to support local market evolution, ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy Corporation family of companies, continues to fuel additional growth for its network of affiliated brokers and agents with tailored marketing solutions.

According to recent market research of agents and brokers affiliated with ERA Real Estate, independents and other brands conducted by Wakefield Research1, ERA Real Estate is regarded as a brand that is leading competitors in growth speed and potential. Noted primarily as an experienced, full-service offering, ERA Real Estate is recognized for its culture, reputation, relationships and technology. Nearly 80% of surveyed ERA Real Estate agents report that the brand's tools and technology positively impact their productivity.

"While many aspects of 2020 did not go to plan for some because of COVID-19, ERA Real Estate's focus on business tools and productive technology, coupled with a culture of support and camaraderie, supported a healthy expansion in the first half of the year," said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "We are proud of our reputation in the industry as well as the many different solutions we have offered both existing and new affiliated brokers for potential growth. The confidence our top brokers have in the brand as a key aspect of their rewarding future is highlighted by important renewals that have occurred."

Expansion from Coast to Coast

Robert Levine, broker/owner of ERA Hart Real Estate in West Hartford, Conn., affiliated while simultaneously assuming ownership of ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co., the long-time market leader. On the West Coast, Kennedy Akinlosotu, broker/owner of ERA Nations Realty outside of Seattle, Wash., joined the network with a focus on helping immigrants achieve the dream of homeownership.

Collaborative M&As in the Midwest

Rick Reardon, owner of ERA Reardon Realty, a top-performing company in Jackson, Mich., took an ownership stake in Midwest Properties ERA Powered , which also affiliated with the brand. The two companies are working together to build a strong referral network between their combined 11 offices and over 200 independent sales agents, emblematic of the ERA brand's culture of collaboration.

Veteran ERA® affiliated franchisees Tom DeWine, CEO of ERA Colonial Real Estate in Harker Heights, Texas, and Steve Doty, broker/owner of ERA Doty Real Estate in Jonesboro, Ark., banded together to assume leadership of another ERA brokerage in Conway, Ark. Tracy Tidwell, co-owner with her husband Mark of ERA Team Real Estate, wanted to renew her focus on sales without compromising business continuity in her market and turned to her ERA network colleagues to lead the company into the next decade.

Key Renewals Among Top ERA Companies

Two of the top 12 ERA affiliated companies reaffirmed their commitment to the brand with 10-year renewals : ERA Reardon Realty in Jackson, Mich. and ERA King Real Estate in Anniston, Ala. These extensions were rounded out by the renewal of ERA High Pointe Real Estate in Manhattan, Kan. and ERA Advantage Realty in Port Charlotte, Fla.

These renewals represented nearly 450 agents and over $746 million in combined sales volume.

"Being part of the ERA network gives our broker/owners more options and security for profitable growth," explained Rich DeNicola, COO of ERA Real Estate "We work hand-in-hand with our current and prospective franchisees to create personalized business agreements that reflect the local market drivers and position companies to perform at new levels."

Marketing Initiatives Help to Corner the Market

Local business opportunities for ERA affiliates have always benefited from a strong brand marketing platform which is constantly evolving to meet changing consumer preferences. Earlier this spring, ERA Real Estate revealed a new brand campaign titled "Corner Your Market" to support local talent acquisition. Key features include an expanded color palette and typography that impart more personality into branded materials, which proudly declare to clients "I'm in your corner."

Other brand marketing enhancements include the launch of the new extranet site LevERAgeSM, which provides a one-stop destination for business building. In addition, an aggressive social media strategy has resulted in 11 million social media impressions across Facebook®, Twitter®, LinkedIn® and Instagram®, which is over a 46% increase over the same period of last year.

ERA Real Estate continues to power brand awareness and digital leads through a new partnership with Ansira®, a marketing technology and services firm that specializes in connecting national franchised brands to local customers. ERA Real Estate is the first real estate company to partner with Ansira to provide affordable access to the modern marketing mix, joining the likes of iconic brands in technology, business services, auto, retail and restaurants.

"ERA Real Estate has never been a one-size-fits-all kind of real estate company. Our vast array of marketing resources allows our affiliated brokers and agents to be in control of their core business while enjoying the support of a national brand built on flexibility," said Jennifer Marchetti, CMO of ERA Real Estate. "We are committed to delivering growth to our brokers and agents with a focus on increasing productivity, strengthening the marketing core and investing in the unique collaborative culture of the ERA network."

Results are from data collected from 950 real estate professionals (broker and agents) by Wakefield Research between December 12-30, 2019 .

