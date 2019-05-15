ERA Real Estate Expands Florida Presence Through Affiliate's Growth

CINCINNATI and FORT MYERS, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced that one of its franchisees, ERA Real Solutions Realty in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the Fort Myers brokerage, Right Choice Realty. Through this acquisition, ERA Real Solutions will nearly double its independent sales agent count and expand into three offices in Fort Myers, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, according to the Census Bureau.

The expanded company will now operate with more than 415 agents, 9 offices, and $650 million in annual sales. Founded by Jeremy Raby in 2007, ERA Real Solutions Realty has grown to be a leader in the central and southern Ohio metro areas – offering customers property management and relocation in addition to standard real estate services. The acquisition of Right Choice Realty, which will rebrand as Right Choice Realty ERA Powered, includes its in-house title company, which Raby plans to bring to his Ohio offices.

"ERA Real Solutions Realty is the perfect example of growth through acquisition and success through ancillary businesses," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "With strongholds in these two markets, ERA Real Solutions now has the ability to create a powerful and complementary referral system between its agents and offer consumers more value-add services."

Fort Myers is a hotspot for Ohioans who are looking to purchase their second homes, a big factor in Raby's decision to expand into the area. "Our goal is to create a pipeline of business from Ohio to Florida," says Raby, a Cartus Platinum broker who plans on bringing his company's relocation services and property management to the Florida offices. "By introducing the ERA tools, products, and services, the productivity per agent in Florida should sky rocket as they have in Ohio. I am excited to connect with like-minded agents and company owners who might be interested in a new opportunity with ERA."

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA® Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

