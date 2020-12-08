ERF Electrical Switches on the Cloud with Infor

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that ERF Electrical, a leading UK wholesaler supplying electrical products, services and solutions, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Distribution. Delivered on time and under budget, the multi-tenant cloud application was chosen to keep ERF on the most current version by continually receiving updated capabilities that will help improve customer service as part of a digital strategy to build a comprehensive and integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and online trading platform.

ERF followed Infor's implementation methodologies, and Infor consultancy led the project via remote workshops. This not only reduced the cost of implementation but also allowed ERF to capitalise on short bursts of knowledge transfer that could be quickly acted upon, with all consultancy recorded to ensure best practices.

The project was delivered on time and under budget. ERF used a phased approach, with functionality and workflow consistent with the previous application, augmented with customer order entry layouts that closely mirrored existing screens. As ERF users become more familiar with Infor CloudSuite Distribution, ERF will introduce new functionality and use extensibility and new workflows to further enhance the user experience and service provided to customers.

"We have always planned to take to the cloud so we could focus on business process and systems functionality rather than be bogged down with the administrative tasks of running on-premise system environments," said Vicki Partridge, head of ICT for ERF Electrical. "By removing the need for cumbersome upgrades that traditionally comes with on-premise installations, we will ensure we can focus on the customer. Our main objective from day one was to trade as normal with no impact to our customer experience, or awareness that we had even changed our ERP. We achieved this with no negative impact on trading numbers."

"Cloud technology is now seen as a platform for continued agility as businesses look to keep evolving processes," said Phil Lewis, Infor vice president of solution consulting in EMEA. "This demands not only continual upgrades but also quick, easy integration across various applications and a user interface that ensures adoption is just as quick. As an Inforum 2020 customer award winner, ERF Electrical has already been recognised by Infor for this project precisely because it delivers on all these fronts."

