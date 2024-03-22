Infor Takes AI Message Global at First-Ever Infor Velocity World Tour 2024

Marquee Technology Event to Take Place in 11 Major Cities this Spring, Focuses on Industry-Specific Productivity and the Future World of Work

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced its plans to welcome executive business and technology leaders around the world to its Infor Velocity World Tour 2024. This complimentary event will feature world-famous VIP speakers, customer keynotes sharing success and insights, industry analysts, and expert executive speakers. Infor Velocity World Tour will be the premier event for technology leaders around the globe to learn how to achieve greater productivity, drive growth, and prepare for the future world of work. Each event will give attendees the opportunity to hear up-to-date information on industry leading technology including AI, process automation and the cloud, as well as Infor's latest industry-specific release information and other pressing industry topics.

"The last few years have truly marked the rebirth of Infor. We've evolved our product suite at an unprecedented pace and invested a significant amount of time, energy and resources on engineering to deliver beautiful software, purpose-built by industry, on a modern platform," said Robert Fleming, senior vice president, Infor. "We want our customers and the industry to feel this new energy, and the leadership team is excited to welcome everyone to our first Infor Velocity World Tour."

Infor Velocity World Tour will provide a platform for education and networking so enterprise leaders can connect on new advancements in technology. The general session will feature an exciting VIP presentation focused on what it takes to perform consistently at the highest level, followed by an innovation showcase and fireside chat with first-hand examples of how organizations are meeting today's demands with agility, speed, and achieving better business outcomes. In addition, two interactive breakout track sessions on productivity and the future world of work will dive deeper into how to get the most out of your people, processes, assets, and supply chains, as well as understanding how to support a more modern workforce from multiple angles.

To sign up for this complimentary one-day event click here: https://go.infor.com/velocity-world-tour-2024.

