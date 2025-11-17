ERGATTA LAUNCHES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL, SETS RECORD LOW PRICE FOR NEW CONNECTED FITNESS DEVICES

News provided by

Ergatta

Nov 17, 2025, 08:46 ET

The company is offering premium connected rowers for as low as $1,099 or $34/mo.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the leaders in game-based home fitness, this week announced sweeping Black Friday discounts on their lineup of connected rowers, offering up to $800 in total savings. The company's new flagship rower, The Ergatta Luxe, debuts at $1,849 (MSRP $2,499), while the slightly smaller Ergatta Lite is on a limited time offer of $1,099 (MSRP $1,699). Both rowers are premium machines that are handcrafted from sustainably-sourced hardwood, feature attached touchscreens with embedded digital content, and are proudly manufactured in Rhode Island by WaterRower.

Save up to $800 on Ergatta rowers this Black Friday.
The Ergatta Lite promotion marks the lowest price for a new (non-pre-owned) connected fitness device that the industry has seen in years.

"We're thrilled to make connected home fitness more accessible than ever," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "It's our mission to build lasting fitness habits through games and our hope that now, even more people will realize the dream of a fitness routine that excites them, adapts to their needs, and keeps them coming back day after day."

Ergatta's digital experience includes a wide variety of workout content and beginner-friendly tools that teach you how to row, keep you motivated over time, and help you build a lasting fitness habit.

Ergatta's Black Friday deal runs in the United States and Canada now through December 7. Flexible financing options are available, starting as low as 0% APR or $34/month. Additionally, the rowers are HSA/FSA eligible and include a risk-free 30-day trial. The Luxe (USD $1,849) and The Lite (USD $1,099) are available for purchase at www.ergatta.com.

About Ergatta
Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, offering a suite of addictive game-based workout experiences and a line of connected rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's gaming content is personalized to each user, highly interactive and engaging, and designed to provide real workouts that drive results. Ergatta is dedicated to helping people build lasting fitness habits through games. For more information, visit Ergatta.com.

Press Contacts
LJPR for Ergatta
[email protected]

SOURCE Ergatta

