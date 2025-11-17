ERGATTA LAUNCHES BLACK FRIDAY DEAL, SETS RECORD LOW PRICE FOR NEW CONNECTED FITNESS DEVICES

The company is offering premium connected rowers for as low as $1,099 or $34/mo.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the leaders in game-based home fitness, this week announced sweeping Black Friday discounts on their lineup of connected rowers, offering up to $800 in total savings. The company's new flagship rower, The Ergatta Luxe, debuts at $1,849 (MSRP $2,499), while the slightly smaller Ergatta Lite is on a limited time offer of $1,099 (MSRP $1,699). Both rowers are premium machines that are handcrafted from sustainably-sourced hardwood, feature attached touchscreens with embedded digital content, and are proudly manufactured in Rhode Island by WaterRower.

Save up to $800 on Ergatta rowers this Black Friday.

The Ergatta Lite promotion marks the lowest price for a new (non-pre-owned) connected fitness device that the industry has seen in years.

"We're thrilled to make connected home fitness more accessible than ever," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "It's our mission to build lasting fitness habits through games and our hope that now, even more people will realize the dream of a fitness routine that excites them, adapts to their needs, and keeps them coming back day after day."

Ergatta's digital experience includes a wide variety of workout content and beginner-friendly tools that teach you how to row, keep you motivated over time, and help you build a lasting fitness habit.

Ergatta's Black Friday deal runs in the United States and Canada now through December 7. Flexible financing options are available, starting as low as 0% APR or $34/month. Additionally, the rowers are HSA/FSA eligible and include a risk-free 30-day trial. The Luxe (USD $1,849) and The Lite (USD $1,099) are available for purchase at www.ergatta.com .

