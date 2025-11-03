ERGATTA LAUNCHES THE LUXE, SETTING A NEW STANDARD FOR ROWERS

The new flagship connected rower offers various hardware upgrades and builds on the company's legacy of elegant design and industry-leading fitness software.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the leaders in game-based home fitness, today announced the release of The Ergatta Luxe Rower, a premium evolution of the brand's signature rowing machine. Beautifully handcrafted from American cherrywood and built in collaboration with WaterRower in Rhode Island, The Ergatta Luxe elevates the at-home rowing experience with a larger 21" HD touchscreen, upgraded speakers, and improved ergonomic features designed to make every workout feel like a luxury.

The all-new Ergatta Luxe Rower, starting at $2,499.
"The Ergatta Luxe is the most immersive and elegant rower we've ever created," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "We designed it for those who want the very best of both form and function: a fitness device that's as beautiful as it is technically advanced. It's a wonderful blend of American craftsmanship, advanced technology, and the uniquely compelling digital fitness experience Ergatta is known for."

The Luxe's striking mid-century design draws you in, and its hardware upgrades take an already superb rowing experience to a new level. The larger 21" HD display and high-fidelity speakers bring Ergatta's library of game-based workouts, studio classes, and scenic rowing locations to life in stunning clarity and sound. The ergonomic 17" handlebar and optional Hi-Rise Kit bring enhanced comfort and ease of use.

Powered by Ergatta's renowned game-based fitness platform, The Luxe makes workouts fly by, turning what was once a chore into a fun and compelling game. Ergatta's digital experience includes a wide variety of workout content and beginner-friendly tools that teach you how to row, keep you motivated over time, and help you build a lasting fitness habit.

The Ergatta Luxe replaces the original Ergatta Rower and now stands as the brand's flagship model, alongside the more accessibly priced Ergatta Lite. The Ergatta Luxe will be available for purchase in the United States and Canada beginning November 1, 2025, at www.ergatta.com. It carries an MSRP of $2,499, with a special launch price of $1,999.

