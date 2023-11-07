Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1.07 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Increased employer focus on healthy work environment- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ergonomic computer equipment market by type (ergonomic desk chair, ergonomic keyboard, ergonomic mouse, and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the ergonomic computer equipment market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 1.07 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2024-2028
Increased employer focus on a healthy work environment is a key factor driving market growth. Employers and governments are increasingly worried about the increasing incidence of health problems at work. Employers have therefore been encouraged to build an environment of health and safety in the workplace. Employers are investing in several Ergonomic solutions and products, as well as appropriate risk management, to make the working environment healthy. Furthermore, ergonomic computers are designed to minimize the pain and muscle strain that users may be exposed to over a long period of use. 

Market Challenge

The long product lifecycle of ergonomic computer equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There is reliable quality in the branded ergonomic computer equipment. To prolong the functionality of their computer peripherals, suppliers are involved in extensive R&D activities as well as developing novel and durable materials. The average lifetime for a computer mouse is three years, while the keyboard's lifespan stands at 5.5 years. In addition, their repeat purchases have been reduced due to the low maintenance costs of ergonomic computer equipment.

The ergonomic computer equipment market is segmented by type (ergonomic desk chair, ergonomic keyboard, ergonomic mouse, and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the ergonomic desk chair segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ergonomic office chairs are a type of office chair designed to provide comfort and support to the user. They're often configurable, so you can change them to suit your needs. Ergonomic desk chairs are equipped with several features, including lumbar support. The demand for Ergonomic Desk Chairs is also stimulated by the need to create a pleasant and healthy working environment throughout the globe, as well as an increasing number of enterprises, government bodies, public schools, or individuals that are adopting ergonomic chairs.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the ergonomic computer equipment market:

3M Co., Adesso Inc., Cherry AG, Dell Technologies Inc., Fellowes Inc., Fentek Industries Inc., Goldtouch, HP Inc., Kinesis Corp., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., and TURTLE BEACH CORP.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.07 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.62

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.