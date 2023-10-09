Eric Caddy Appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Next Generation Advanced (NGA)

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Advanced (NGA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Caddy as the Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy. With over 23 years of experience in public safety, Eric's especially strong background in call-handling solutions will help catapult NEXiSConnect across the United States.

Prior to Eric's service to 911 he served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps for thirteen years, including a decade as a non-commissioned officer leading teams of Marines. In this role, he was responsible for mentorship and career development for over 1,500 Marines.

Eric Caddy holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix and has been a certified Project Management Professional since 2011. In addition he has presented as a subject matter expert at a national and state-level as well as legislative hearings.

In his new role at NGA, Eric Caddy will leverage his wealth of experience to enhance NGA's strategic direction and contribute to its mission of improving public safety and emergency response solutions.

Don Ferguson, CEO at NGA, expressed his confidence in Eric to drive NGA's strategic initiatives forward, stating, "Eric's extensive experience in the public safety sector, combined with his exceptional leadership and industry knowledge, make him the ideal person to advance Next Generation 911 across the globe. His dedication to improving public safety solutions aligns perfectly with our mission at NGA as we continue to innovate, empower heroes, embrace communities, and enhance the future of public safety."

About NGA is dedicated to providing the highest level of redundancy, resiliency, and availability to the 9-1-1 community, ensuring the accurate and high-performance transmission of voice, text, and media in emergency telecommunications. Our solutions are built with a focus on transitioning from legacy to NG911, prioritizing the needs of call-takers and PSAPs. With the vision to be the leader in NG911 end-to-end solutions and the foremost innovator in emergency calling technology services, both in the US and internationally. Striving to position to be the most trusted NG911 solution for supporting all service providers, types, and tiers. Please visit https://www.NGA911.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:  Rebecca Dungey, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

