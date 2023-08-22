Eric Crump Assumes Presidency at the Managed Print Services Association

BURGESS HILL, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Crump has been appointed as the President of the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) for the next two years. With a career spanning over 27 years, Crump brings a wealth of industry expertise to his new role.

As the Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale®, an industry pioneer with its leading FollowMe® document and print management solution, Crump has established himself as a prominent figure in managed service space focused on document and print services. His extensive background includes strategic alliances, global OEM relationships, collaborations with independent print providers and direct customer engagements.

Crump's journey began at Lexmark, where he spent 18 years, including 7 years in Europe, developing a deep understanding of the imaging and managed print services industry. He has served at Ringdale for more than 9 years and he has participated as a volunteer member of the MPSA since 2017 with previous roles including the chairman of the standards and best practices committee and the executive board position as the secretary for the MPSA.

"I am honored to lead the MPSA," said Eric Crump. "Working alongside industry leaders, I am excited to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation. Together, we will shape the future of managed print services."

Eric Crump's presidency is expected to drive innovation and collaboration within the managed print services industry, ensuring a prosperous and dynamic future.

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises and government organizations to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including; Brother, Canon, Epson, Hewlett Packard, Fujifilm Business Innovation, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About the MPSA

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit www.yourmpsa.org .

