Eric Crump Assumes Presidency at the Managed Print Services Association

News provided by

Ringdale

22 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

BURGESS HILL, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Crump has been appointed as the President of the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) for the next two years. With a career spanning over 27 years, Crump brings a wealth of industry expertise to his new role.

As the Director of Strategic Alliances at Ringdale®, an industry pioneer with its leading FollowMe® document and print management solution, Crump has established himself as a prominent figure in managed service space focused on document and print services. His extensive background includes strategic alliances, global OEM relationships, collaborations with independent print providers and direct customer engagements.

Crump's journey began at Lexmark, where he spent 18 years, including 7 years in Europe, developing a deep understanding of the imaging and managed print services industry. He has served at Ringdale for more than 9 years and he has participated as a volunteer member of the MPSA since 2017 with previous roles including the chairman of the standards and best practices committee and the executive board position as the secretary for the MPSA.

"I am honored to lead the MPSA," said Eric Crump. "Working alongside industry leaders, I am excited to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation. Together, we will shape the future of managed print services."

Eric Crump's presidency is expected to drive innovation and collaboration within the managed print services industry, ensuring a prosperous and dynamic future.

About Ringdale

Ringdale is a leading innovator in workplace technology and for over three decades has been developing robust solutions that connect people and technology. Today our solutions are used by the world's leading enterprises and government organizations to transform their business and empower their workforce.

With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and established relationships with the world's leading print manufacturers, including; Brother, Canon, Epson, Hewlett Packard, Fujifilm Business Innovation, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About the MPSA

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry that bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit www.yourmpsa.org.

SOURCE Ringdale

Also from this source

Ringdale Achieves Managed Print Certified Accreditation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.