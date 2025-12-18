Eric Dane joins Target ALS Board of Directors to Help Scale Organization's Impact on ALS Research

Facing the devastating disease, the acclaimed actor cements his commitment to Target ALS'

mission, underscoring his relentless spirit and determination to effect change for the ALS

community.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target ALS announced today that actor and ALS advocate Eric Dane has joined its Board of Directors, signalling his continued commitment to the organization's mission to accelerate research and find effective treatments for ALS.

The Target ALS Board of Directors sets overall policy and provides guidance to the organization's executive leadership team. The Board includes a renowned, passionate group of pioneering academics, pharmaceutical and biotech executives, people with ALS and their family members, visionary philanthropists, and seasoned leaders from technology, law, venture capital, and other critical industries. The varied expertise among members ensures the organization crafts truly groundbreaking strategies to foster collaboration and accelerate drug discovery and development. Dane's addition to the Board brings a new perspective to help drive the organization's success.

Diagnosed with ALS in November 2024, Dane has become a powerful voice for ALS research. He is currently the spokesperson for Target ALS' year-end fundraising campaign, " Ending ALS Starts With You ," which aims to raise $500,000 by December 31 and recently appeared in an episode of NBC's Brilliant Minds as a character living with ALS, raising awareness. "This disease takes something from me every day. But I won't let it take my spirit. Target ALS embodies that relentless spirit, and that's why I'm joining the Board. I'm looking forward to working alongside the Target ALS team to continue pushing the limits of what's possible and changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis. This community deserves effective treatments, and I want to do my part to deliver them," says Dane.

"Eric's courage, determination and generosity embody the very spirit that drives Target ALS forward. His willingness to lend his voice and leadership, even while navigating his own diagnosis will inspire the entire ALS community and strengthen our work in profound ways. I am honored to welcome him to our Board and deeply grateful for the commitment he brings to this mission," says Dan Doctoroff, Founder and Board Chair of Target ALS.

As the largest private funder of ALS research, Target ALS has revolutionized the field through its novel Innovation Ecosystem, breaking down the barriers that traditionally limit medical research from advancing to the clinic. Through its Fund-Enable-Conduct model, Target ALS has created a holistic and collaborative environment that drives the best ideas on ALS forward, without roadblocks like Intellectual Property disputes, high costs, and lack of access to critical tools preventing progress. This approach has led to more than 750 grants funded, 1700 projects supported worldwide, and to the launch of 11 clinical trials and six biotech companies.

"When we were building Target ALS, we looked at the field and asked, 'what are the barriers to progress?'" says Manish Raisinghani, MBBS, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Target ALS. "By identifying and systematically dismantling those barriers, we created a model that not only accelerates the pace of research, but ensures that the work is based on good quality science. We're thrilled that Eric has joined our Board of Directors to help us scale our impact."

About Target ALS

Target ALS is a medical research foundation breaking down barriers to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research to find effective treatments. Since 2013, Target ALS has revolutionized ALS research through its Innovation Ecosystem. By democratizing research through an unbiased review process, providing access to cutting-edge research tools, facilitating cross-disciplinary collaboration, and galvanizing industry involvement, Target ALS accelerates the most promising ideas in scientific research into drug development programs. In addition to funding and enabling research, Target ALS also conducts its own critical studies through the ALS Global Research Initiative (AGRI), a groundbreaking, worldwide collaboration aimed at reshaping the landscape of ALS research. Driven by impatient optimism, deliberate disruption, and radical collaboration, Target ALS aims to transform ALS from a fatal disease into a manageable disease, building a world where Everyone Lives.

