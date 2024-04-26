Eric Elliott Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. Highway 67 in Keene

KEENE, Texas, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, expresses concern and support for Eric Elliott and his family following a truck accident that occurred on February 20, 2024, just before 4:45 p.m. along U.S. Highway 67 in Johnson County, TX. Mr. Elliott sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Johnson County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, 51-year-old Eric Elliott was traveling in a northbound Chevrolet Trax on County Road 414 at the U.S. Highway 67 intersection when the accident took place.

Officials report that an eastbound 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow on U.S. 67 failed to stop for the red light at the traffic signal. This led to a collision between the front-end of the 18-wheeler and the left side of Mr. Elliott's Trax. The impact also caused the 18-wheeler to strike a traffic light pole, causing it to overturn onto its right side in the center median of the highway. The Trax came to a stop facing southeast between the two eastbound lanes.

Mr. Elliott incurred suspected severe injuries and was swiftly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

At this time, further details regarding the circumstances of the accident are not available as the investigation remains ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.