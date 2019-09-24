Eric Epstein Joins Santé Ventures

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures, a healthcare and life sciences investment firm specializing in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, digital health technologies, and healthcare services, announced today the appointment of Eric Epstein as a Senior Associate on the investment team.

Prior to joining Santé Ventures, Epstein was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, where he developed comprehensive growth and transformation strategies for medical device manufacturers, behavioral health providers and public healthcare systems. In his new role, Epstein will nurture the Firm's portfolio of early-stage companies, with a focus on healthcare services, AI/ML and digital health technologies.

"Eric's industry experience and knowledge of company formation, fundraising, and sustainable growth initiatives is a tremendous value add to our search for healthcare ventures aligned with Santé Ventures' investment focus," said Kevin Lalande, Managing Director and Co-Founder. "The Firm will benefit from his fresh insights as we perform due diligence, complete deals and support the executive teams leading our various portfolio companies."

"I am delighted to be joining Santé Ventures, especially at a time when the life sciences and healthcare venture sector is changing so rapidly," said Epstein. "The Firm's talented leadership, strong track record, and commitment to addressing inefficiencies within the healthcare system presented a very compelling opportunity. I look forward to supporting the growth trajectories of next-gen healthcare companies that are working to make the world a better place."

Epstein, who will be based in Austin, earned his M.B.A. at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and his B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Georgetown University.

About Santé Ventures



Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with over a half-billion dollars in capital under management. The Firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies and digitally-enabled healthcare services. Since inception, the Firm has made over 30 portfolio investments, including Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Celgene) and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Houston. For more information, please visit www.santeventures.com.

Media Contacts



Santé Ventures Press and Community Relations

press@santeventures.com

512.721.1200

Trevor Gibbons, Prosek Partners

tgibbons@prosek.com

646.818.9238

SOURCE Santé Ventures

Related Links

http://www.santeventures.com

