Eric Fleischman Joins the Board of Directors of BillingPlatform

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced that Eric Fleischman has joined its board of directors. A technology industry veteran, Fleischman brings nearly two decades of experience developing and leading engineering teams that have created some of the most mission-critical digital platforms businesses rely on today.

As the chief architect and vice president of platform engineering for DocuSign, the pioneer and market leader in e-signature technology, Fleischman and his team are responsible for building and operating DocuSign's high scale platform. For more than seven years, he has helped expand the core platform to become the DocuSign Agreement Cloud that helps users prepare, sign, act on and manage agreements. DocuSign has more than 350 prebuilt integrations to other business applications and is used by more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in 180 countries worldwide. Prior to DocuSign, Fleischman was in engineering and product management leadership positions at Microsoft where he worked on a variety of programs over a decade, including Microsoft account, Azure, Mesh and Active Directory.

"In addition to rounding out our executive team, a key part of our strategy this year was ensuring we had the right outside expertise on our board to provide insight, guidance and industry relationships as we continue to innovate and deliver market-leading capabilities to automate the quote-to-cash process," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "Eric brings the technical expertise and market insights, having already built platforms for enterprises that are taking a traditionally manual process and transforming it through digital, cloud-based tools – and then executing it on a massive, global scale."

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Asurint, Zerto and other leading enterprises, BillingPlatform is the only cloud-based revenue management platform that enables organizations to support any kind of billing model. It provides the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities – including any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption, or hybrid-based billing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

"Just as we saw early on at DocuSign, enterprises continue to struggle with manual processes fed by data from multiple systems, and BillingPlatform is ideally positioned with the technology and cloud-based platform to address a critical need – the end-to-end monetization cycle," said Fleischman. "BillingPlatform's business is accelerating with a wide range of enterprises – from technology-first cloud players like Zerto to global corporations like Carrier – because of its ability to digitally transform the customer experience."

Fleischman's addition to the board comes at a time of significant growth and industry recognition for BillingPlatform, including its recent Summer release and momentum in Europe. The company also recently was named a Company of the Year in the International Business Awards, received its highest MGI 360™ rating from MGI Research, was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2020 for the fourth consecutive time and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management Applications 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment.

