Eric Winquist Joins Bigleaf Networks Board of Directors

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks today announced that Eric Winquist has joined its board of directors. Winquist comes as the company capitalizes on an exploding SD-WAN market driven by businesses accelerating their migration to the cloud.

Winquist founded Jama Software in 2007, guiding it into the top echelon of Portland-based startups. Under his leadership, the company grew to 200 employees and added many of the world's most recognizable brands to its client roster. In 2018, Winquist led the company through a massive $200 million investment round, one of the largest in Portland's history.

Bigleaf Networks is on a similar growth trajectory. Over the past 18 months, the SD-WAN maker doubled both its revenue and headcount, raised $4.9 million in venture funding and expanded globally with the launch of data centers in three major European telecom hubs -- London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt -- with plans to add France and Australia to its growing network later this year.

"As we continue our intense growth, we're excited to have Eric join our board, bringing the wisdom and perspective that comes from having been down this path before," said Joel Mulkey, founder and CEO of Bigleaf Networks. "Eric brings a wealth of hard-earned experience to a team we believe is on track to repeat the success he saw at Jama."

Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud infrastructure and services will hit $214B in 2019, of which MarketsandMarkets predicts the SD-WAN market will represent close to 10 percent by 2023.

"It's incredible what Bigleaf has accomplished so far and it's even more impressive when you realize they've been able to sustain this growth with their vision intact," said Winquist. "They're doing the right things and doing them in an interesting and exciting market with huge potential."

Winquist's appointment is another indication that the startup community in Portland has reached scale and is now feeding itself, as those who have been a part of successful exits focus investment back into the Portland startup community.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America.

