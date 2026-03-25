Erick Hernández Gallego Appointed President of ICC, Mexico Chapter Environment Commission

MEXICO CITY, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Erick Hernández Gallego, head of the firm's Mexico City Environmental Practice and co-chair of its Energy & Natural Resources Practice in the Mexico City office, was appointed president of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Mexico Chapter Environment Commission.

Hernández Gallego brings firsthand knowledge of the commission's work to his new leadership role, having served previously as vice president of the ICC Mexico Chapter Environment Commission from 2023 to 2026. In addition, Hernández Gallego currently co-chairs the ICC's Global Circular Economy Working Group.

In his role as president, Hernández Gallego will lead the commission's efforts to develop actionable recommendations and practical tools to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. The commission's work covers a broad agenda, including climate change mitigation and adaptation, the transition to a green and circular economy, sustainable development, and the prevention and control of pollution. Through this work, the commission seeks to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the business sector and broader public.

With over 20 years of experience, Hernández Gallego has deep experience in water law, carbon regulation, land use, urban development, corporate environmental compliance, environmental impact and risk matters, green project financing, environmental, social & governance (ESG), and soil contamination, as well as emissions reduction and climate change.

"I am deeply honored to take on the presidency of the ICC Mexico Chapter Environment Commission. This role provides an important opportunity to help advance practical, business‑driven solutions to today's most pressing environmental challenges. I look forward to leading the commission's efforts to develop meaningful solutions that benefit the business sector, civil society, and the broader public interest," Hernández Gallego said.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP