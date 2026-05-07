Greenberg Traurig Advises Seller on Hyperscale Data Center Transaction in Japan

TOKYO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented the seller in the disposition of a stabilized hyperscale data center located in Keihanna, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, near Osaka. The transaction is among the largest asset‑level sales of a fully leased, operational hyperscale data center in the Japanese market to date.

The approximately 40‑megawatt facility is leased to a single U.S. hyperscale cloud provider. The seller is a joint venture between a fund sponsored by a U.S. institutional manager and a fund sponsored by a Japanese trading company, and the buyer is a consortium comprising Singapore‑listed CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, which acquired a 49% interest, and a fund managed by an affiliate of the Japanese trading company, which acquired the remaining 51%.

The transaction marks the second Japanese hyperscale data center sale on which Greenberg Traurig has advised this client, following a transaction completed in November.

Greenberg Traurig Real Estate attorneys Max Sternberg, of counsel in the firm's London and Chicago offices, and Ayako Kawano, a shareholder in Tokyo, led the deal team representing the seller. The team also included Berlin Real Estate Associate Anja Giddings and Judicial Scrivener Takayo Himeji, and was assisted by Tokyo Real Estate Local Partner Hiroshi Hara, Tokyo Corporate Associate Sayaka Ishimoto, and Washington, D.C., Technology, Media & Telecommunications Associate Trina Kwon.

The attorneys are members of Greenberg Traurig's Digital Infrastructure Industry Group, which serves clients in the data center, digital infrastructure, and telecommunications industries. Leveraging the firm's global platform, the group comprises more than 110 attorneys from multiple practice areas worldwide, including Corporate, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, and Real Estate, to advise clients on a wide range of transactions, from hyperscale leasing and data center developments to land acquisitions and joint ventures.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP