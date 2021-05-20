Erickson Immigration Group Adds New Offices In Ireland And Singapore

Erickson Immigration Group opens new offices in Dublin, Ireland and Singapore, to serve as new EMEA and APAC hubs. Tweet this

As businesses and employees navigate an interconnected and global future, EIG is practicing immigration with intention. EIG operates as one international firm with dedicated legal teams at our global headquarters in Arlington, VA, additional U.S. office in San Francisco, new locations in Ireland and Singapore, and through its 100+ country Global Alliance featuring elite immigration partners in key jurisdictions.



"EIG has long-standing relationships in both cities, and the official presence in Ireland and Singapore will offer clients even greater access and strategic perspective for critical business, workforce, and growth planning in the EMEA and APAC regions," said Hiba M. Anver, EIG Managing Director.



EIG remains closely connected to policy in Washington, DC, and other nations' capitals, which allows the firm to anticipate changes in the immigration landscape and provide proactive solutions to its clients.

EIG is recognized and respected for its community and industry leadership, depth of legal understanding, and commitment to partnering with clients to "uncomplicate the complicated" when it comes to business immigration law.

About ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP

Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), founded in 1987, is a leading business immigration law firm. EIG provides comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent from around the world. The firm represents clients ranging from Fortune 500s to cutting-edge startups and provides them with EIG's signature Perfect Plus service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable service and clear communication; innovative technology systems; and the highest level of information and data security. EIG, with multiple offices in the United States, EMEA, and APAC, partners with clients' mobility, HR, legal, and other teams (and their vendors) to "get to yes." Learn more at www.eiglaw.com.

