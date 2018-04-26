Ericsson's Nomination Committee Appointed

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Johan Forssell , Investor AB;

, Investor AB; Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden and Svenska Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse;

Christer Gardell , Cevian Capital Partners Limited;

, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; Anders Oscarsson , AMF – Försäkring och Fonder; and

, AMF – Försäkring och Fonder; and Ronnie Leten, the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Johan Forssell is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com

