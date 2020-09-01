Erie Insurance Appoints Jamie Neumaier as Chief Information Security Officer

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced that Jamie Neumaier will assume the role of chief information security officer (CISO), effective September 10.

Neumaier will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Robert Ingram to lead ERIE's cybersecurity operations and manage the company's information security policies, governance and architecture. He succeeds Keith Kennedy, ERIE's outgoing CISO, who has taken a new role leading the company's innovation area.

Jamie Neumaier, chief information security officer

Neumaier joined Erie Insurance in 2004 as a lead information security analyst, was promoted to security architect in 2009 and has held various leadership roles in information security since 2010. He currently serves as VP, information technology and leads ERIE's information security department.

Before joining Erie Insurance, Neumaier worked at GE Transportation as a technical analyst where he led information security initiatives.

He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a Master of Business Administration degree from Penn State Erie, The Behrend College. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) through the International Information System Security Certification Consortium.

Neumaier will continue to work from Erie Insurance's home office in Erie, Pennsylvania.

