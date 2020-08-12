ERIExpress Life from Erie Insurance Makes Life Insurance Buying Experience Quick and Easy

ERIE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Family Life Insurance Company is introducing ERIExpress Life, a new quick -issue term and whole life product designed to make the life insurance purchase experience quicker and easier for customers. With a simple application process including a few health questions, Erie Insurance auto insurance customers can complete the entire process over the phone with their ERIE agent and have a policy issued within minutes.



Erie Insurance's new ERIExpress Life helps you get the life insurance you need for you and your family quickly and easily.

Louis Colaizzo, senior vice president of Erie Family Life, called ERIExpress Life a "breakthrough" product that removes many of the reasons people put off something as important as protecting their family's future with a life insurance policy.



"If you have little or no life insurance coverage because you think the process is lengthy and complicated, then ERIExpress Life is the answer for you," says Colaizzo. "Within a few minutes, you get service with a human touch and protection that is backed by a long history of financial strength."



ERIExpress Life will be available in August 2020, allowing customers to choose from a range of term or whole life policies, with coverage amounts from $10,000 to $500,000.

"If you have people who depend on you, you need life insurance," added Colaizzo. "Life insurance can help cover many different expenses, including mortgage or rent payments, auto loans, medical bills, education costs or final expenses."

Erie Insurance is committed to providing you with the protection to secure what matters most to you. To find out more about ERIExpress Life and get the life insurance that is right for you and your family, find a local Erie Family Life* agent near you.

ERIE® life insurance products and services are provided by Erie Family Life Insurance Company (home office: Erie, Pennsylvania). Erie Family Life Insurance Company is not licensed to operate in all states. Go to erieinsurance.com for company licensure information. The insurance products described in this news release are in effect as of July 2020 and may be changed at any time. Insurance products are subject to terms, conditions and exclusions not described in this brochure. The policy contains the specific details of the coverages, terms, conditions, and exclusions. The insurance products and services described in this brochure are not offered in all states. ERIE life insurance products are not available in New York. Eligibility will be determined at the time of application based upon applicable underwriting guidelines and rules in effect at that time.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has nearly 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company. For more information about Erie Insurance, visit www.erieinsurance.com

SOURCE Erie Insurance Group