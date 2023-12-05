Erik Seppala Joins the SBA Lending Team for BCT-The Community's Bank

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-The Community's Bank  recently appointed Erik Seppala as Vice President and Relationship Manager for BCT's Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team.  Mr. Seppala's responsibilities include providing commercial lending services both through SBA programs as well as traditional commercial options.  His primary market is Northern Virginia with secondary markets in Maryland and West Virginia.  His office is located at 602 S. King Street, Leesburg, Virginia, 20175. 

Erik Seppala, Vice President for BCT-The Community's Bank SBA Lending Team
"We are pleased to have Erik join our growing lending team, especially for clients who can benefit from his expertise with SBA loan programs," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO.  "Erik's extensive experience and success in growing loan portfolios will enhance our ability to provide the best loan products and services in our markets." 

Mr. Seppala brings over 20 years of banking experience to BCT, all of which were in the Northern Virginia area.  Immediately preceding BCT, Seppala served as 1st Vice President with EagleBank where he focused on SBA lending.  Prior experience included Primis Bank, formerly known as Sonabank, with a focus on commercial lending, and Potomac Bank of Northern Virginia which merged with Sandy Spring Bank, where he served as a branch manager.

A graduate of Virginia Polytechnic and State University (Virginia Tech) in Business Management and Finance, Mr. Seppala is a proud Hokie fan.  He makes his home in Loudoun County, Virginia, with his wife, three children, and two dogs. He enjoys playing golf and taking family trips to the beach.

About BCT's SBA Lending Group
BCT's SBA lending group is recognized by the SBA as a coveted "Preferred Lender" providing clients with a much faster and efficient application process.  The collective experience of the SBA group and its proficiency with SBA products and services allow BCT to effectively support all SBA lending solutions, including:  the SBA Express and Export Express for loans and lines up to $500,000; Loans to Veterans through the SBA Express Program up to $500,000;  all 7(a) Loan Program options up to $5,000,000; and short-term working capital lines of credit up to $5,000,000.  Additionally, BCT will continue to be an active lender in the SBA 504 Program which allows for attractive long-term fixed rate financing for owner-occupied commercial real estate.

About BCT-The Community's Bank
Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $809 million in assets as of September 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices.  BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.  For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion.  BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories:  Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning.  In 2023, 2021, 2020, and 2019 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.  

