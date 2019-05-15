Erik Suh, MD, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

For the past 19 years, Dr. Suh's style of practice has evolved from traditional family medicine to more integrated functional medicine with a special interest in men's and women's health, wellness, and anti-aging, along with cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine. The evolution of Dr. Suh's practice has coincided with his own personal journey working through the physical and mental challenges of the aging process and his increasing curiosity in transforming the practice of medicine from one that is reactionary to diseases and disorders to preventative, focusing on staying healthy and youthful in mind, body, and spirit. It's been a powerful journey and Dr. Suh wants to share his knowledge with you.

"I have always strived to provide a concierge level of care to our patients because they are dear to me. However, we cannot sustain this any longer due to our broken healthcare system. Our model must change, or we could become a casualty like other private practices being bought out by big hospital system or insurance companies," said Dr. Suh. "So instead, we are changing our model to a membership model, which I have collaborated with CCPHP. Now, we will have the ability to provide longer extended visits, to be able to block out slots in our schedule for same day or next day appointment and utilize telemedicine as an option for appointments for our members. Our providers will have more time to interact with our patients and not feel we are running behind to our next patient. Our providers will also work with a team of health coaches through the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Wellness Program to help manage your health which is all part of your membership. Instead of giving up on private practice, we are elevating our practice to a higher standard that I firmly that our patients in our Eastside community deserve."

Again, by collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Suh will be able to continue to provide his patients with outstanding personalized care through this membership model. "CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician and the expansion of the organization into the Greater Seattle area," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Suh and his team, who shares our passion for establishing strong physician-patient relationships and our goal of striving to provide more connected and convenient care."

In his spare time, Dr. Suh volunteers as an assistant professor for Pacific Northwest University College of Osteopathic Medicine and as a clinical instructor for the University of Washington School of Medicine. He is also a preceptor for Bastyr University Naturopathic School of Medicine.

To learn more about Dr. Suh's practice and the benefits of Membership, visit suhccphp.com or call (425) 658-0247.

